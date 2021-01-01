पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन डे:34 जगह 1354 ने लगवाया टीका, उझाना सीएचसी पर सबसे अधिक तो छात्तर पीएचसी पर कोई नहीं पहुंचा

जींद4 घंटे पहले
जींद. सिविल अस्पताल पीपी सैंटर में एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल के कर्मी को वैक्सीन लगाते हुए स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
जींद. सिविल अस्पताल पीपी सैंटर में एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल के कर्मी को वैक्सीन लगाते हुए स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
  • जिले में 2961 लोगों को लग चुकी है वैक्सीन, आशा वर्कर व आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर कतरा रहीं

जिले में सोमवार को मेगा वैक्सीनेशन डे पर 34 जगहों पर 1354 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। इस दौरान उझाना सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर सबसे अधिक 300 हेल्थ वर्कर ने लगवाई तो छात्तर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर कोई हेल्थ वर्कर नहीं पहुंचा। इस दौरान वैक्सीन लगवाने से किसी भी हेल्थ वर्कर को कोई दिक्कत नहीं हुई।

जिले में वैक्सीनेशन डे के मौके पर कई जगहों पर हेल्थ वर्कर की सुबह ही वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए लाइन लग गई थी। जबकि कई जगहों पर हेल्थ वर्कर इक्का-दुक्का ही वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए पहुंचे। इस दौरान वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य कर्मी हेल्थ वर्कर के आने का इंतजार करते रहे।

उझाना सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर दोपहर तक ही 250 से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर को वैक्सीन लग चुकी थी। शाम होते-होते यह आंकड़ा 300 तक पहुंच गया। हेल्थ वर्कर में वैक्सीन लगवाने को लेकर यहां काफी उत्साह था।

अब तक 2961 को लग चुकी वैक्सीन : जिले में इससे पहले 1607 हेल्थ वर्कर ने कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाई थी। सोमवार को मेगा वैक्सीनेशन डे के मौके पर लगी वैक्सीन के बाद जिले में कुल 7582 हेल्थ वर्कर में से 2961 को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है।

आगे क्या : जहां कम लगी वैक्सीन वहां फिर कैंप
डिस्ट्रिक इम्यूनाइजेशन ऑफिसर डाॅ. नवनीत का कहना है कि सोमवार को मेगा वैक्सीनेशन डे के मौके पर कई जगहों पर हेल्थ वर्कर में वैक्सीन लगवाने को लेकर काफी उत्साह था। यह अब तक देखने में आया है कि आंगनबाड़ी व आशा वर्कर वैक्सीन लगवाने से कतरा रही हैं। अब तक जहां पर कम हेल्थ वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगी है। वहां पर दोबारा से कैंप लगाने की योजना है। ताकि अधिक से अधिक हेल्थ वर्कर को पास में ही वैक्सीन लग सके।

यहां वैक्सीन लगवाने सबसे ज्यादा पहुंचे हेल्थ वर्कर

  • स्थान वैक्सीन लगी
  • उझाना सीएचसी 300
  • जैजैवंती पीएचसी 112
  • नगूरां पीएचसी 84
  • शामलोकलां पीएचसी 72
  • इन जगहों पर हेल्थ वर्कर सबसे कम पहुंचे वैक्सीन लगवाने
  • छात्तर पीएचसी कोई नहीं
  • दरियावाला पीएचसी 04
  • दुर्जनपुर पीएचसी 06

90 फीसदी हेल्थ वर्कर को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है
फ्रंट लाइन पर काम करने वाले हेल्थ वर्कर में वैक्सीन लगवाने को लेकर उत्साह है। चिकित्सकों से लेकर पैरा मेडिकल स्टॉफ में से 90 प्रतिशत को अब तक वैक्सीन लग चुकी है लेकिन जिलेभर में आंगनबाड़ी व आशा वर्कर अब तक भी वैक्सीन लगवाने से कतरा रही हैं, जबकि कुल हेल्थ वर्कर में से इनकी संख्या आधे से भी ज्यादा है।

नगूरां व ढाठरथ पीएचसी में 106 कर्मचारियाें ने लगवाए टीके

अलेवा | अलेवा के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र व इसके अंतर्गत लगने वाली नगूरां व ढाठरथ पीएचसी पर कोरोना वैक्सीन देने के तीसरे चरण में सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों द्वारा चिकित्सकोंं की अगुवाई में आशा व आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर समेत 106 कर्मचारियों को कोरोना का टीका लगाया गया।

एसएमओ चांदबाला चहल ने बताया कि मैसेज मिलने के बाद भी कई आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर टीका लगवाने सीएचसी नहीं पहुंची। नगूरां व ढाठरथ पीएचसी में अधिकतर आंगनबाड़ी व आशा वर्कर को टीका लगवाया है। इस अवसर पर डॉ. अरुण, डॉ. आंनदी, डॉ. संध्या, डॉ. अशोक, डॉ. भुवनेश व डेंंटल सर्जन डॉ. विनोद मौजूद रहे।

