तीसरी नजर की सुरक्षा:नए बस स्टैंड में लगेंगे 34.62 लाख से 3 तरह के सीसीटीवी कैमरे, पीडब्ल्यूडी ने लगाया टेंडर

विनोद जोशी | जींद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बस स्टैंड व वर्कशॉप में लगने हैं एचडी क्वालिटी के कैमरे, जल्द शुरू हाेगा लगाने का कार्य
  • कर्मचारियों के रूम में भी होंगे कैमरे, अधिकारी रखेंगे नजर, वर्क अलॉट होते ही एक माह में पूरा किया जाएगा कार्य

नए बस स्टैंड में बेहतर क्वालिटी के 3 तरह के कैमरे 34.62 लाख रुपए से लगवाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने टेंडर लगा दिया है और जल्द ही वर्क अलॉट कर एक माह में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का कार्य पूरा किया जाएगा। पूरे बस स्टैंड व वर्कशॉप में 47 कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। लगने वाले सभी कैमरे अलग-अलग कैटेगरी है और सभी कैमरों की अपनी एक बेहतर क्षमता है। सभी कैमरे फुल एचडी क्वालिटी के हैं जो नए बस स्टैंड परिसर में लगाए जाएंगे।

बस स्टैंड परिसर में लगने वाले कैमरों की नजर कार्यालय में काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों पर भी होगी। इसके लिए परिसर में कैमरों की इस तरह से लगाया जाएगा कि कर्मचारियों की हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखी जा सके। इसके लिए सभी कैमरों को लगाने के लिए एक माह पहले सर्वे भी हो चुका है।

प्रत्येक बिल्डिंग में दो से तीन कैमरे होंगे और जिस कार्यालय में पब्लिक डिलिंग से संबंधित ज्यादा कार्य होगा, वहां स्पेशल कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे, ताकि कोई कर्मचारी किसी तरह के भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल न हो सके। इनमेें से पांच ऐसे कैमरे हैं जो बाहर की तरफ लगाए जाएंगे और दो किलोमीटर तक दूर की वस्तु को भी अच्छे से देखा जा सकता है।

ये है लगने वाले कैमरों के नाम और इनकी खासियत

>बुलेट कैमरा : 28 कैमरे लगने हैं जो बस स्टैंड परिसर के अंदर लगाए जाएंगे और परिसर में हर गतिविधि पर बारीकी से नजर रखने की क्षमता है। साथ साउंड को कैप्चर करेगा। यह कैमरा रात के समय भी अच्छे से तस्वीर को लेने की क्षमता रखता है। >डोम कैमरा : यह 14 कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे और इसे बिल्डिंग में लगाया जाता है और बिल्डिंग के अंदर व बाहर मूवमेंट के जरिए पैनी नजर रखता है और फुल एचडी क्वालिटी के साथ वीडियो कैप्चर करने की क्षमता होती है। साथ ही 20 मीटर तक साउंड रिकॉर्ड की भी क्षमता है। >पीटीजेड कैमरा : यह 5 कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। इन कैमरों को सुरक्षा के लिहाज से काफी अहम माना जाता है। इन्हें परिसर के बाहर नजर रखने के लिए लगाया जाएगा। बसों की एंट्री और आसपास की होने वाली गतिविधि पर नजर रख सकेंगे। इस कैमरे से दो किलोमीटर तक संदिग्ध पर नजर रख सकते हैं।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने के लिए जारी हुआ है बजट : जेई
नए बस स्टैंड परिसर में 34.62 लाख रुपए की लागत से 47 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगने हैं और सभी कैमरों की अपनी एक अलग क्षमता है। जल्द ही वर्क अलॉट होता है तो एक माह में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगा दिए जाएंगे। समरवीर सिंह, जेई, पीडब्ल्यूडी इलेक्ट्रिक फील्ड जींद।

