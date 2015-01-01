पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खानपान में लापरवाही:40 से 50 फीसदी गर्भवती महिलाएं एनीमिया से पीडि़त, डेढ़ किलों के पैदा हो रहे बच्चे, समय से पहले ले रहे जन्म

नवजात जिसका वजन डेढ़ किलो पाया गया।

सरकार महिला व नवजात शिशु के लिए चाहे पोषाहार से लेकर स्वास्थ्य जांच की चाहे जितनी योजनाएं चला रही हो, लेकिन अस्पतालों में पैदा हो रहे बच्चे हकीकत ठीक इसके उलट हैं। हरियाणा का भविष्य ही अस्वस्थ दिखाई दे रहा है। बीते तीन माह में नागरिक अस्पताल में पैदा हुए बच्चों का स्वास्थ्य को देखें तो 50 फीसद तक बच्चे कम वजन के पैदा हो रहे हैं और 45 फीसद बच्चे तक प्री मैच्योर पैदा हो रहे हैं।

इसमें सबसे बड़ा कारण गर्भवती महिलाओं का अस्वस्थ होना है। उनमें खून की कमी पाई जा रही है। हालांकि दो बच्चों में अंतर का न होना भी इसका कारण माना जा रहा है।खानपान में बरती जा रही लापरवाही से जिला में 40-50 फीसदी तक महिलाएं एनीमिया (खून की कमी) से पीड़ित हैं। इसका परिणाम यह है बच्चे स्वस्थ्य पैदा नहीं हो रहे। इतना ही नहीं नवजातों का वजन भी औसत वजन (2.5 किलोग्राम) से काफी कम डेढ़ किलो तक मिल रहा है। समय से पहले महिलाओं की डिलीवरी हो रही और फिर बच्चों को नर्सरी में दाखिल करवाना पड़ रहा है।

जिला में पिछले तीन माह में एसएनसीयू वार्ड में दाखिल हुए कुल नवजात बच्चों की बात करे तो उनमें से 90 प्रतिशत बच्चे ऐसे मिले। जिनमें वजन काफी कम था या फिर समय से पहले पैदा हुए। चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि इसका बड़ा कारण उनकी मां द्वारा गर्भावस्था में खानपान में बरती गई लापरवाही जिम्मेदार है। इस दौरान वे एनीमिया की शिकार हो जाती हैं और इसका सीधा असर गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चे पर पड़ता है।

पिछले दिनों में डिलीवरी के लिए सिविल अस्पताल पहुंची महिलाओं में खून की काफी कमी पाई गई। डिलीवरी के लिए आई कई महिलाओं में तो इस दौरान खून की मात्रा 6 ग्राम से भी कम मिली। इस पर चिकित्सकों ने अस्पताल में डिलीवरी कराना जोखिम समझा और मजबूरन उन्हें पीजीआई रोहतक या फिर खानपुर रैफर करना पड़ा। डिलीवरी के समय महिला में 11.5 ग्राम खून होना अनिवार्य है लेकिन 50 प्रतिशत महिलाओं में यह मात्रा मिल पाती है।

इस दौरान 50 प्रतिशत महिलाओं में 6 से 8 ग्राम तक ही डिलीवरी के समय खून की मात्रा पाई गई। गर्भवती महिला नहीं खाती हरी सब्जी, दाल इसका सीधा पड़ता है बच्चे पर: डा. पूनिया सिविल अस्पताल के बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ एवं डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डा. आरएस पूनिया का कहना है कि गर्भवती महिलाएं खानपान में लापरवाही बरतती हैं। इसका सीधा पेट में पल रहे बच्चे पर पड़ता है। महिला के एनीमिया से पीड़ित होने के कारण कम वजन के बच्चे पैदा होते हैं और प्री-मैच्योर डिलीवरी तक की नौबत आ जाती है।

इन दिनों 40 से 50 फीसदी गर्भवती महिलाएं एनीमिया से पीड़ित हैं। गर्भावस्था में महिलाएं हरी सब्जी, दाल आदि पौष्टिक भोजन लेने से गुरेज करती हैं। इसके कारण उनमें खून की मात्रा बढ़ नहीं पाती। इसके अलावा गर्भावस्था में महिलाओं के लिए आयरन की गोलियां जो कि मुफ्त मिलती हैं उन्हें भी लेना बहुत जरूरी है। महिलाओं के कुपोषण का शिकार होने के कारण कम वजन के बच्चे पैदा होने की संख्या और प्री मैच्यौर की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है।

