उधारी का आधा दवा का बजट:दवा खरीद को 50 लाख मंजूर, डायलिसिस सेंटर के लिए आए 50 लाख, अभी इतनी उधारी बाकी

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जींद. सिविल अस्पताल में दवाई लेेने के लिए लगी मरीजों की भीड़।
  • दवा कंंपनियों व डायलिसिस सेंटर का 2 करोड़ उधार

बजट लेट होने से दवा कंपनियों और पीपीपी योजना के तहत चल रहे डायलिसिस सेंटर का उधार दो करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गया है। अस्पताल में दवाओं की किल्लत हैं। इसके बदले में एमएमआईवाई (मुख्यमंत्री मुफ्त इलाज योजना) के तहत दवाओं की खरीद के लिए 50 लाख का बजट मंजूर कर दिया है। इसके जल्द आने की संभावना है। जबकि डायलिसिस और सीटी स्कैन की एक करोड़ की उधारी चुकाने के लिए 50 लाख रुपए आया है।

सूत्रों की मानें तो यह बजट जरूरत से बहुत कम है। ऐसे में दवाओं की किल्लत बनी रहेगी। हालांकि कुछ राहत जरूर मिलेगी। लंबे समय से बजट न आने से सिविल अस्पताल में गुर्दे सहित कई बीमारियों के लिए जरूरी दवाओं के अलावा, अंपराजोल व एंटीबॉयटिक दवाओं की कमी है। मरीजों को इसे महंगे रेट पर खरीदने को मजबूर हैं डॉक्टर कई दवाओं के विकल्प से काम चला रहे हैं।

नियमानुसार एमएमआईवाई का बजट हर तीमाही पर जारी होना चाहिए। लेकिन पिछले दिनों में ऐसा नहीं हुआ। इससे पहले इस साल एक बार ही एमएमआईवाई का बजट आया है। इस दौरान कोरोना के चलते कई दवाओं की मांग बढ़ गई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा मुख्यालय को कई बार रिमाइंडर भेजे गए। ऐसे में कंपनियों से उधार दवा खरीदना पड़ा। इस समय विभिन्न कंपनियों का एक करोड़ से ज्यादा भुगतान करना है। इसी तरह बजट न अाने से पीपीपी योजना के तहत सिविल अस्पताल में चल रहे डायलसिस व सीटी स्कैन सेंटर को को एक करोड़ से ज्यादा भुगतान करना है।

50 लाख का बजट हुआ मंजूर : डॉ. पूनिया

एमएमआईवाई के तहत दवा खरीदने के लिए 50 लाख का बजट मंजूर हो गया। मुख्यालय से सूचना आई है। जल्द ही बजट उपलब्ध हो जाएगा। इसके अलावा अस्पताल में पीपी मोड में चल रही डायलसिस व सीटी स्कैन सेवा के लिए 50 लाख रुपए का बजट मिल गया है। इससे बकाया भुगतान हो सकेगा। डा. आरएस पूनिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

