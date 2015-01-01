पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन अपडेट:सीआरएसयू में बीएड की 50 % सीटें अब भी खाली, 1 माह पहले मांगने शुरू किए थे आवेदन, अब बचे हैं मात्र 7 दिन

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • विश्वविद्यालय में बीएड, बीएड स्पेशल, बीपीएड के लिए मांगे गए आवेदन

चौधरी रणबीर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय में चल रही बीएड की दाखिला प्रक्रिया के लिए मात्र 7 दिन बचे हुए हैं और अब भी 50 प्रतिशत सीटें खाली पड़ी हैं। विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने एक माह पहले बीएड के लिए आवेदन मांगने शुरू किए थे, लेकिन अब भी 50 प्रतिशत सीटों के लिए कोई आवेदन नहीं आया है। सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन बीएड आर्ट और कामर्स तथा बीएड साइंस तथा गणित के साथ आर्ट के लिए आए हैं। दाखिले के लिए आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 18 दिसंबर रखी हुई है।

इस बार बीएड के दाखिले अलग-अलग विश्वविद्यालयों द्वारा किए जा रहे हैं, जबकि 2015 से 2019 तक प्रदेशभर में बीएड के दाखिले ऑनलाइन सीआरएसयू द्वारा किए जाते रहे हैं। इस बार कोरोना के चलते हर विश्वविद्यालय को दाखिले की जिम्मेदारी अलग-अलग दे दी गई थी। नवंबर में सीआरएसयू ने दाखिला प्रक्रिया शुरू की थी।

जानिए... किस कोर्स में कितने आए आवेदन
कोर्स का नाम कुल सीट आवेदन
बीएड (आर्ट और कॉमर्स) 8325 4253
बीएड (साइंस और आर्ट के साथ गणित) 8325 3839
बीएड स्पेशल एजुकेशन (एचआई) आर्ट और कॉमर्स 30 53
बीएड स्पेशल एजुकेशन (आईडी) आर्ट और कॉमर्स 45 59
बीएड स्पेशल एजुकेशन (एलडी) आर्ट और कॉमर्स 30 47
बीएड स्पेशल एजुकेशन (एमआर) आर्ट और कॉमर्स 15 3
बीपीएड (बीपीएड) 300 191
डीपीएड (डीपीएड) 200 206

