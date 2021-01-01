पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:34 जगहों पर 535 हेल्थ वर्करों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन, कई सेंटरों पर एक भी आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर नहीं पहुंची

जींद12 घंटे पहले
  • जागरूकता के बावजूद आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर और हेल्पर वैक्सीन लगवाने में नहीं दिखा रहीं रुचि

कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने को लेकर शुक्रवार को जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा बड़ी ड्राइव चलाई गई। जो उम्मीद स्वास्थ्य विभाग लगा रहा था, उतने हेल्थ वर्कर नहीं पहुंचे। खास तौर पर आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों में वैक्सीन लगाने को लेकर रुझान कम ही दिखा।

तीन सेंटरों को छोड़कर बाकी अधिकतर सेंटरों पर आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर और हेल्पर वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए नहीं पहुंची। शुक्रवार को 34 सेंटरों पर वैक्सीन लगाने का काम किया गया, लेकिन 535 ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई। अब नए निर्देशों के बाद ही विभाग द्वारा वैक्सीन लगाने का काम किया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों के अलावा 34 जगहों पर वैक्सीनेशन करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा भागीदारी आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर और हेल्परों की होने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हो सका। जुलाना, खरकरामजी और कंडेला को छोड़कर बाकी सेंटरों पर आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर नहीं पहुंची। अलेवा, उचाना और सफीदों में एक भी आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए नहीं पहुंची।

ली गई थी मीटिंग :

गुरुवार को सिविल सर्जन, जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी ने जिला महिला एवं बाल कल्याण विभाग के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग ली थी, जिसमें आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों की वैक्सीन कराने को लेकर भागीदारी बढ़ाने की बात कही गई थी, लेकिन उसके बावजूद भी शुक्रवार को आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों की संख्या नाममात्र की थी।

चार कोरोना केस मिले

शुक्रवार को आई रिपोर्ट चार लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 5167 हो चुकी है। अब तक जिले में 88 लोग कोरोना के कारण जान गवां चुके हैं। जनवरी माह में कोरोना संक्रमण में काफी कमी आई है। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. पालेराम कटारिया ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को चार लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

आज 34 जगहों पर 535 को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। अभी आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों का बड़ा हिस्सा वैक्सीन से वंचित है। उन्हें जागरूक भी किया गया है, लेकिन वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए वह नहीं आ रही हैं। -डॉ. नवनीत, जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी, जींद।

