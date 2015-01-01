पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:12 विद्यार्थियों और 2 अध्यापकों सहित 58 पॉजिटिव मिले, नरवाना के बुजुर्ग की मौत

जींद4 घंटे पहले
जींद. उचाना के शिवानिया स्कूल के 5 विद्यार्थियों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद जायजा लेने पहुंचे सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह और डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया।
  • जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 3635, अब तक 65 लोगों की जा चुकी है जान

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। लगातार तीसरे दिन भी 2 स्कूलों में विद्यार्थी व अध्यापक कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। इस दौरान जिले में कुल 58 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। इनमें 12 विद्यार्थी, दो अध्यापक व उनके दो छोटे बच्चे शामिल हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल 49 विद्यार्थी व 12 टीचर कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। जिले में कोरोना के कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3635 हो गई है, जबकि एक्टिव केसों की संख्या अब 373 हो गई है। वहीं गुरुवार को नरवाना के 74 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग जयभगवान की हिसार के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 65 लोगों की जान जा चुकी हैं।

गुरुवार को सफीदों उपमडंल के गांव मुआना कन्या स्कूल की 8 छात्राएं कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गईं। इसी तरह से मुआना के ही बाॅयज स्कूल के 4 विद्यार्थी, दो टीचर और उनके दो छोटे बच्चों की भी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। नरवाना के बुजुर्ग जयभवान पिछले दिनों दिल्ली गए हुए थे। इसके बाद वे नरवाना आए और शुगर के चलते उनकी हालत खराब हो गई। इसके बाद परिजन उन्हें उपचार के लिए हिसार के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में लेकर गए। जहां पर उनका कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। उपचार के दाैरान गुरुवार को उनकी हिसार में मौत हो गई।

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह व डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया ने गुरुवार को उचाना के शिवानिया स्कूल का दौरा किया। स्कूल के बुधवार को 5 विद्यार्थी पॉजिटिव पाए गए। विद्यार्थियों के पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद स्कूल में कक्षाएं लगी हुई थीं। सिविल सर्जन ने स्कूल प्रबंधन को कोरोना से एहतियात बरतने के लिए कहा।

14 दिन के लिए मुआना के स्कूलों को किया बंद
डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ने बताया कि सफीदों उपमंडल के गांव मुआना के सरकारी स्कूल में कुछ बच्चों में करोना के लक्षण पाए गए हैं। इसके चलते 14 दिनों के लिए स्कूल को बंद करने के निर्देश जारी किए। उन्होंने आमजन से अपील करते हुए कहा कि करोना से डरे नहीं, बल्कि सावधानियां अवश्य बरतें। उन्होंने कहा कि समय-समय पर हाथों को धोते रहें और सेनिटाइज अवश्य करें। उन्होंने कहा कि मास्क अवश्य पहनें और एक दूसरे से सामाजिक दूरी रखें। जो भी हिदायत सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई है उनकी पालना अवश्य करें।

