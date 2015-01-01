पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का खतरा:42 नए सहित 21 दिन में 838 पॉजिटिव मिले, 14 की मौत भी हुई, शुरू के 5 माह में आए थे इतने संक्रमित

जींद2 घंटे पहले
बाजार में फेस्टिवल सीजन के बाद भी ये हैं हालात।
  • ठंड के चलते निमोनिया के साथ संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा, जिले में अब तक 66 की मौत, एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 351

भले ही कोरोना का संक्रमण इन दिनों फिर से उफान पर हो, लेकिन अब अधिकांश मरीजों का इलाज घरों पर ही चल रहा है। जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ी है। शनिवार को 42 नए केस आए हैं। इसके साथ इस 21 दिनों में 838 केस आ चुके हैं। जबकि 14 की जान चुकी है। जबकि शुरुआत के पांच महीने में भी इतने केस नहीं आए थे। इससे पहले अक्टूबर में 893 केस आए थे। इसमें अधिकांश मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन ही किया गया है।

अब अस्पताल में भर्ती करने का मानक

स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मरीज भी अस्पताल में दाखिल होना नहीं चाहते। स्वास्थ्य विभाग उन्हीं संक्रमितों को दाखिल करता है, जिनको ज्यादा दिक्कत है। इस समय सबसे ज्यादा उन मरीजों को दाखिल किया जा रहा है जिनमें निमोनिया हो और वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हो। इसके अलावा यदि कोरोना मरीज की सांस की धड़कन प्रति मिनट 25 आरआर से ज्यादा है और ऑक्सीजन सेचुरेशन का स्तर 94 या फिर इससे कम है तो उसे भी अस्पताल में दाखिल किया जाता है। सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ डाॅ. गोपाल गोयल का कहना है कि मरीजों को दाखिल करने को लेकर सरकार की गाइडलाइन हैं। उन्हीं के अनुसार दाखिल किया जाता है। इसके बाद भी यदि किसी कोरोना मरीज को ज्यादा दिक्कत है तो उसे तुरंत दाखिल कर इलाज शुरू किया जाता है।

सिविल अस्पताल में हैं 16 मरीज दाखिल

जिला में कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक्टिव केसों की संख्या इस समय 351 पहुंच गई है। लेकिन सिविल अस्पताल के कोरोना आइसोलेशन वार्ड में इस समय 16 मरीज ही दाखिल हैं। इनमें अधिकांश मरीज 60 वर्ष से ज्यादा उम्र के हैं और उन्हें शुगर, ब्लड प्रेशर व टीबी जैसी दूसरी गंभीर बीमारियां भी हैं। बाकी एक्टिव केसों का घरों पर ही इलाज चल रहा है।

कोरोना सैंपल लेने के मामले में जिले में अलेवा सीएचसी अव्वल, 3548 लोगों के लिए सैंपल

कोरोना सैंपल लेने के मामले में अलेवा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ने नागरिक अस्पताल को पीछे छोड़ दिया है और अव्वल स्थान हासिल किया है। 30 दिनों मेें जींद अस्पताल में 3435 तो सीएचसी में चिकित्सकों द्वारा 3548 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं। एसएमओ चांदबाला चहल ने बताया कि सीएचसी के अंर्तगत लगने वाले नगूरां व ढाठरथ में चिकित्सकों द्वारा लगातार खांसी, जुकाम व बुखार होने वाले लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल कराए जा रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों के अनुसार कोरोना सैंपल लेने के मामले में अलेवा सीएचसी के चिकित्सकों ने जिले में अव्वल स्थान हासिल किया है।

अस्पतालों में किए गए कोरोना सैंपल

जींद नागरिक अस्पताल में पिछले 30 दिनों में चिकित्सकों द्वारा लिए गए 3435 सैंपल, अलेवा में 3548 सैंपल, जुलाना में 1141, खरक रामजी 2702, कालवा सीएचसी में 2708, कंडेला सीएचसी में 1908, नरवाना में 2864, सफीदों में 2827, उचाना में 1931 व उझाना में 2530 समेत 30 दिनों में कुल 25 हजार 594 कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के निर्देशानुसार नगूरां व ढाठरथ में हांसी, जुकाम व बुखार के लक्षण दिखाई देने पर लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। सीएचसी सैंपल लेने के मामले में अव्वल है। -चांदबाला चहल, एसएमओ अलेवा सीएचसी।

