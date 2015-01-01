पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:13 विद्यार्थियों सहित 88 पॉजिटिव मिले, जिले में 100 सैंपल की जांच में मिल रहे चार पॉजिटिव

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 3854, एक्टिव केसों 367 तक पहुंचे

जिले में पिछले कई दिनों से कोरोना संक्रमण की स्पीड और तेज हुई है। यह सब तब जब सैंपलिंग में पिछले दिनों कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं हुई। सोमवार को जिले में कोरोना के 88 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए।

इनमें विभिन्न स्कूलों के 13 विद्यार्थी भी शामिल हैं। जिले में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3854 हो गई है। जबकि अभी तक जिला के विभिन्न स्कूलों के कुल 70 विद्यार्थी व 12 अध्यापक कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं।

सोमवार को आई रिपोर्ट में जिले के उचाना के स्वामी गणेशानंद स्कूल व जींद के राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के 5-5 विद्यार्थी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जबकि दो विद्यार्थी जुलाना के सरकारी स्कूल के व एक नरवाना के सरकारी स्कूल का विद्यार्थी पॉजिटिव मिला है। जिन विद्यार्थियों के पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आई है उन सभी के 20 नवंबर को सैंपल लिए गए थे।

नंवबर में बढ़ा पॉजिटिविटी रेट

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का नंवबर में पॉजिटिविटी रेट काफी बढ़ा है। सितंबर में जब कोरोना संक्रमण पीक पर पहुंचा था। उस समय जिले का कोरोना पॉजिटिविटी रेट 3.5 या इससे ज्यादा था। इसके अलावा कभी भी जिले का पॉजिटिविटी रेट 3.5 या इससे अधिक नहीं हुआ। अब नवंबर में फिर से कोरोना संक्रमण पॉजिटिविटी रेट 3.5 प्रतिशत पहुंच गया।

प्रदेश में पॉजिटिविटी रेट के मामले में जींद 18 वें स्थान पर है। 4 जिले ऐसे हैं जिनका पॉजिटिविटी रेट जींद से कम है। इसी तरह से डेथ रेट में भी नवंबर में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। फिलहाल जींद का डेथ रेट 1.71 प्रतिशत पहुंच गया है। इसी तरह से लगातार बढ़ रही पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या के चलते जिले में रिकवरी रेट में लगातार कमी आ रही है। अब जिले का रिकवरी रेट 88 प्रतिशत पहुंच गया है।

23 दिन में मिल गए 934 पॉजिटिव

जिले में कोरोना केसों में कितनी तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि पिछले 23 दिनों में जिले में 934 लोग पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। जबकि पिछले माह अक्टूबर के 31 दिनों में जिले में 893 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले थे। इससे पहले सिंतबर ही ऐसा था जिसमें पॉजिटिव केस 1586 पाए गए थे।

सोमवार को हुई 1295 की सैंपलिंग

जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना की रिकाॅर्ड सैंपलिंग हुई। इस दौरान कुल 1295 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। इससे पहले कभी भी इतनी संख्या में लोगों के काेराेना सैंपल नहीं लिए गए थे। जिले में सोमवार को एक्टिव केसों की संख्या में भी बढ़ोतरी हुई और 367 तक पहुंच गई।

जिले में 88 पॉजिटिव केस

जिले में सोमवार को 88 पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं। इनमें 13 विद्यार्थी भी शामिल हैं। जिले में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3854 हो गई है, जबकि एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 367 हो गई है। डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

