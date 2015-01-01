पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में गड़बड़झाला:जांच रिपोर्ट के एक माह बाद पुलिस ने दर्ज किया सर्वेयर के खिलाफ मामला

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना शहरी के तहत नरवाना नगर परिषद में हुई लाभ देने के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी करने पर सर्वेयर के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। इसकी जांच एक माह पहले नरवाना के नायब तहसीलदार लेखा ने पूरी कर अपनी रिपोर्ट अधिकारियों को दी थी। लगभग 15 दिन पहले शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय की तरफ से भी निर्देश दिए गए थे कि सर्वेयर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया जाएगा। अब जाकर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। यह मामला नरवाना नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी अरविंद बाल्याण की शिकायत पर शहर थाना पुलिस ने दर्ज किया है।

शहर पुलिस नरवाना को नगर परिषद के ईओ अरविंद बाल्याण द्वारा पत्र लिखकर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईओ अरविंद बाल्याण ने पत्र के माध्यम से आरोप लगाए हैं कि सर्वेयर जयभगवान ने प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना 2019-20 में लाभार्थियों से धोखाधड़ी की। उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। यहां बता दे कि इस मामले को दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था।

जब प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना शहरी के तहत लाभार्थियों के खाते में राशि नहीं आई थी तो उन्होंने इसकी अधिकारियों से शिकायत की तो सुनवाई नहीं हुई। इसके बाद लाभार्थियों ने सामाजिक संस्थाओं के साथ नरवाना में चार दिन धरना दिया। उसके बाद डीएमसी डॉ. सुशील कुमार ने इसकी जांच एसडीएम को सौंपी थी। एसडीएम ने आगे नायब तहसीलदार लेखा की जिम्मेदारी जांच के लिए लगाई थी। नायब तहसीलदार लेखा ने जांच में सर्वेयर जयभगवान को दोषी पाया था। इसके तहत तत्कालीन नप ईओ और जेई पर लापरवाही बरतने के आरोप लगे थे। एक माह पहले जांच पूरी होकर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

15 दिन पहले दिए थे एफआईआर के आदेश

शहरी स्थानीय निदेशक के महानिदेशक ने 15 दिन पहले डीएमसी को निर्देश देकर सर्वेयर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के निर्देश दिए थे। डीएमसी कार्यालय ने नरवाना ईओ को पत्र लिखकर कार्रवाई के लिए कहा था, लेकिन नरवाना ईओ कार्यालय की तरफ से शिकायत की फोटो काॅपी भेज दी थी, जिस कारण पुलिस ने शिकायत दर्ज करने पर इनकार कर दिया था। उसके बाद डीएमसी कार्यालय से जांच रिपोर्ट ओरिजनल ली गई थी, लेकिन तब भी मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ। अब 15 दिन बाद जाकर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है।

