सुसाइड:भूपेंद्र नगर में लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रहे युवक ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान

जींद32 मिनट पहले
  • महिला व सरपंच सहित 3 पर आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का केस दर्ज

शहर के भूपेंद्र नगर में पिछले एक वर्ष से लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रहे बधाना निवासी 38 वर्षीय राजेश ने शुक्रवार रात को घर पर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। परिजनों ने आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का आरोप लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रहने वाली चंडीगढ़ निवासी महिला सोनिया, नंदगढ़ गांव के सरपंच हरिओम तथा गढ़वाली के विशाल पर लगाया।

उन्होंने कहा कि तीनों ने शुक्रवार रात को राजेश के साथ मारपीट की थी। पुलिस ने तीनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी। गांव बधाना निवासी ईश्वर सिंह ने शहर थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसके बड़े भाई 38 वर्षीय राजेश टैक्सी चालक का काम करता था। आठ साल पहले उसकी पत्नी की मौत हो गई थी, उसके बाद राजेश गुरुग्राम में टैक्सी चालक का काम करने लगा। डेढ़ साल पहले उसके संपर्क में चंडीगढ़ निवासी सोनिया आ गई। इसके बाद राजेश ने जींद के भूपेंद्र नगर में मकान किराए पर लेकर सोनिया के साथ लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रहने लगा। शनिवार सुबह उनको सूचना मिली कि राजेश ने कमरे में फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

जब वह मौके पर पहुंचे तो आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि शुक्रवार रात को राजेश के पास गांव नंदगढ़ का सरपंच हरिओम व गांव गढ़वाली निवासी विशाल आए हुए थे। जहां पर किसी बात को बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। इस दौरान सोनिया ने सरपंच हरिओम व विशाल के साथ मिलकर राजेश की पिटाई की। जब शोर मचाया तो आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए और बीच बचाव करके उसे छुड़वाया। उसके बाद सरपंच हरिओम व विशाल महिला सोनिया को अपने साथ लेकर चले गए।

उस समय राजेश भी घर से चला गया। बाद में सुबह पता चला कि राजेश ने कमरे में पंखे पर चुन्नी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। उसके भाई ईश्वर ने आरोप लगाया कि तीनों आरोपियों द्वारा मार-पिटाई से आहत होकर उसके भाई ने आत्महत्या की है। मामले के जांच अधिकारी एएसआई सुधीर ने बताया कि मृतक के भाई के बयान पर सोनिया, गांव नंदगढ़ के सरपंच हरिओम व गांव गढ़वाली निवासी विशाल के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में लगी हुई है।

