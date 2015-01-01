पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:नए साल से सरल केंद्र में मिलेंगी अंत्योदय भवन की भी सेवाएं, सरल की जगह नाम होगा अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र

जींद31 मिनट पहले
सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाएं और स्कीम का फायदा लोगों को अब एक ही छत के नीचे मिलेगा। बीडीपीओ कार्यालय में चल रहा अंत्योदय भवन की योजनाएं अब सरल केंद्र में मिलेंगी। इसे अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र नाम दिया जाएगा। यह सब नए साल में 4 जनवरी से होगा। नए साल में पहला वर्किंग डे 4 जनवरी है। इसी दिन से ही स्कीम व सर्विस दोनों सेवाएं सरल केंद्र में मिलनी शुरू हो जाएंगी।

ऐसे में लोगों को इधर-उधर नहीं भटकना पडे़गा। इस समय अंत्योदय केंद्र बीडीपीओ कार्यालय में एक कमरे में चल रहा है। इस केंद्र में स्कीमों के तहत लोगों के काम किए जाते हैं। इसके अलावा नई बिल्डिंग में सरकार की विभिन्न सर्विस देने का काम लोगों को किया जाता है। अंत्योदय केंद्र व सरल केंद्र को मर्ज किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए पिछले दिनों सरकार की तरफ से जानकारी मांगी गई थी, जिसके बाद जिला प्रशासन ने दोनों को सरल केंद्र में मर्ज करने का निर्णय लिया है। इससे लोगों को स्कीम व सर्विस की सेवाएं लेने के लिए अलग-अलग जगह नही जाना होगा। इसका नाम भी बदलकर अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र हैड क्वार्टर हो जाएगा। अंत्योदय केंद्र में जो कर्मचारी काम कर रहे थे, वह भी सरल केंद्र में काम करेंगे।

केंद्र शिफ्ट करने से पूर्व अंत्योदय केंद्र के सभी कर्मचारियों को सर्विस से संबंधित ट्रेनिंग भी दी जाएगी ताकि आम जनता को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो। उन्हें सर्विस व स्कीम दोनों के बारे में बताया जाएगा। इसके लिए जिला सूचना एवं विज्ञान अधिकारी एमजेडआर बदर ने सभी संबंधित कर्मचारियों की बैठक बुलाई है।

