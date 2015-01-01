पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिनभर धुआं-धुआं:एक्यूआई पहुंचा 464 पर, आंखों में रही जलन, 2 डिग्री गिरा दिन का पारा, ठंड बढ़ी

जींद21 मिनट पहले
सुबह 10 बजे शहर के बड़े बाईपास पर छाया स्मॉग
  • स्मॉग के कारण सुबह दृश्यता रही 50 मीटर से भी कम, आने वाले दिनों में भी राहत के आसार नहीं
  • जिले में पराली जलाने के केसों में हो रही बढ़ोतरी, किसानों से वसूला 4.85 लाख रुपए जुर्माना

पिछले एक सप्ताह से जिले में प्रदूषण बेहद खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा हुआ है। सोमवार को सुबह से लेकर शाम तक स्मॉग छाया रहा। इस दाैरान एक्यूआई (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) का स्तर 464 तक पहुंच गया। छाए स्मॉग के कारण लोगों की आंखों में जलन हो रही थी। वहीं दमा, सांस की बीमारियों से पीड़ित मरीजों को सांस लेने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। हवा न चलने के कारण स्मॉग दिनभर कम होने की बजाय बढ़ रहा था।

दिन भर छाए स्मॉग के कारण धूप निकली है या नहीं लोगों को इसका पता ही नहीं चल पाया। इससे अधिकतम तापमान में दो डिग्री सेल्सिया की कमी आई है और ठंड में इजाफा हो गया है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि आने वाले दिनों में भी इसी तरह का मौसम बने रहने की आशंका है। इस दौरान हवा की स्पीड कम रहने से आसमान में स्मॉग छाया रहेगा। वहीं ठंड में और बढ़ोतरी होगी।

अधिकतम तापमान में आई गिरावट

सोमवार को दिनभर धूप न निकलने के कारण अधिकतम तापमान घटकर 28.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। जबकि रविवार को जिला का अधिकतम तापमान 30.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। वहीं सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोतरी हुई और यह 10.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। रविवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस था।

50 मीटर से भी कम रही दृश्यता

छाए स्मॉग के कारण सोमवार सुबह सड़कों पर दृश्यता 50 मीटर से भी कम रही। इससे वाहनों की रफ्तार पर लगाम लगी है। इसी तरह से दिन में भी स्मॉग के कारण दृश्यता काफी कम रही।

इधर, जिले में लगातार बढ़ रहे पराली जलाने के मामले

जिले में पराली जलाने के केसों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। रविवार तक जिले में 558 एकड़ में पराली जलाई जाने की लोकेशन मिली है। इस दौरान 162 किसानों से कृषि विभाग ने 4 लाख 85 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला है, जबकि कई किसानों को पराली जलाने पर नोटिस दिए जा चुके हैं।

हवा की स्पीड काफी कम रहेगी

आने वाले दिनों में भी मौसम खुश्क बना रहेगा। सुबह के समय स्मॉग व हल्की धुंध पड़ने के आसार हैं। इस दौरान हवा की स्पीड काफी कम रहेगी।

डाॅ. खीचड़, इंचार्ज, कृषि मौसम विभाग, एचएयू हिसार।

