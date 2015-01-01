पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिर बढ़ने लगा प्रदूषण:7 दिन में 87 से 286 पहुंचा एक्यूआई, सुबह छाया स्मॉग, दिन में सूर्य की बादलों के साथ रही लुकाछिपी

जींद6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक बार फिर से जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने लगा है। पिछले दिनाें हुई बारिश के बाद जिले के एक्यूआई (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) में काफी कमी आई थी लेकिन अब फिर से रोजाना एक्यूआई का स्तर बढ़ रहा है। मंगलवार को एक्यूआई 286 तक पहुंच गया। जो कि स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक माना गया है। जबकि बारिश के बाद 17 नवंबर को जिले में एक्यूआई का स्तर 87 तक पहुंचा हुआ था। बढ़े एक्यूआई के चलते मंगलवार सुबह स्मॉग छाया था। इसके चलते सड़कों पर विजिबिलिटी भी अन्य दिनों की तुलना में कम थी। इसके बाद दिनभर बादलों व सूर्य के बीच लुकाछिपी चलती रही। इससे अधिकतम तापमान में कमी आई है।

अब रोजाना ठंड में हो रहा इजाफा

पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार ठंड में इजाफा हो रहा है। इसका कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार हो रही गिरावट है। मंगलवार को जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान 6.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। इसी तरह से दिनभर बादलों के छाए रहने के कारण अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट हुई और यह 22.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

कृषि मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि लगातार ठंड में हो रही बढ़ोतरी से गेहूं की अगेती बीजी गई फसल को फायदा होगा। वहीं ठंड बढ़ने के कारण हाल ही में बीजी गई गेहूं की फसल का देरी से जमाव होगा। कृषि विशेषज्ञों की किसानों को सलाह है कि वे गेहूं की बिजाई का कार्य जल्द पूरा करे। देरी होने से फसल के उत्पादन प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें