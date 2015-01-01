पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलियों निर्माण का टेंडर:बरोदा उप चुनाव के चलते लटके थे गलियों के निर्माण, उचाना नपा ने दोबारा जारी किए टेंडर

जींदएक घंटा पहले
बरोदा उप चुनाव के चलते उचाना की 20 गलियों का निर्माण कार्य नहीं हो पाया था। चुनाव आयोग ने कार्य के लिए लगाए गए टेंडरों को मंजूरी नहीं दी थी। इसके चलते अब उचाना नगर पालिका ने गलियों के निर्माण के लिए दोबारा टेंडर लगाए हैं। उचाना नगर पालिका के तहत आने वाले 7 वार्डों की 20 गलियों का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इस पर 1 करोड़ 39 लाख 80 हजार रुपए केवल गलियों के निर्माण पर ही खर्च किए जाएंगे।

वार्ड 7 में गांधी शॉप से वीर अर्जुन प्रिंटिंग प्रेस तक गली के अलावा ड्रेन का निर्माण भी किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक गली पर 5 लाख 15 लाख रुपए की राशि खर्च होगी। उचाना नगर पालिका की तरफ से टेंडर जारी कर दिया गया है, जिसे एक दिसंबर को ओपन किया जाएगा। सबसे पहले टेक्निकल बिड खोली जाएंगी और उसके बाद फाइनेंशियल बिड ओपन होगी। इन कार्यों की अवधि 30 से 45 दिनों के लिए रखी गई है। काफी समय से इन गलियों के निर्माण की मांग स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा की जा रही थी।

गलियाें के निर्माण काे टेंडर किए जारी
कई वार्डों में गलियों के निर्माण को लेकर टेंडर जारी किए हैं। लगभग 1 करोड़ 39 लाख से गलियों का निर्माण होगा। बरोदा चुनाव के लिए इन कार्यों के लिए मंजूरी नहीं मिली थी। इसके चलते अब दोबारा टेंडर लगाया गया है।
-राजेश कुमारी, चेयरपर्सन, नगर पालिका, उचाना

