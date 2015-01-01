पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आखिर मिल गई एनओसी:रोहतक रोड बाईपास का बीटी बिल जारी, इसी सप्ताह हाेगा काम पूरा

जींद4 घंटे पहले
जींद. रोहतक रोड बाईपास का एरिया, जिसकी एनओसी अब मिली है। निर्माण में अब तेजी आएगी।
  • डेढ़ माह से शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय जारी नहीं कर रहा था बाईपास का बीटी बिल
  • रोहतक रोड बाईपास पर चार पाइप डालने के लिए बिना बीटी बिल एनएचएआई ने किया था मना
  • लोगों के विरोध के बाद 8 लाख 63 हजार 915 रुपए का बीटी बिल किया गया जारी

विकास कार्यों के धीमी गति से चलने पर लोगों द्वारा विरोध किए जाने के बाद का असर अधिकारियों पर नजर आने लगा है। शहर के लोगों के विरोध का नतीजा यह रहा कि जिस रोहतक रोड बाईपास पर पाइप डालने के लिए शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय द्वारा डेढ़ माह से बीटी बिल जारी नहीं किया जा रहा था, उसे मंगलवार सुबह जारी कर दिया गया।

यही नहीं पहले बीटी बिल न आने के चलते ठेकेदार द्वारा बैंक गारंटी एनएचएआई रोहतक को देने के लिए पत्र भी तैयार कर नगर परिषद ने सौंप दिया था, लेकिन मंगलवार सुबह निदेशालय द्वारा बीटी बिल की राशि लगभग 8 लाख 63915 रुपए नगर परिषद के पास भेज दिए। इसके बाद ठेकेदार को संबंधित राशि की आरटीजीए बनाकर दी गई और एनओसी की स्वीकृति के लिए रोहतक भेजा गया। नतीजा एनएचएआई ने बीटी बिल मिलते ही हाथोंहाथ एनओसी जारी कर दी।

रोहतक रोड पर पाइप डालने का काम पूरा हो चुका है। केवल रोहतक रोड बाईपास पर भिवानी रोड की तरफ चार पाइप डलने बाकी हैं। यह एरिया एनएचएआई का है। नगर परिषद ने एनएचएआई से पाइप डालने की अपील की थी, लेकिन उन्होंने पहले बीटी बिल जमा करवाने की बात कही थी। नगर परिषद की तरफ से अस्थाई एनओसी की मांग की थी और बीटी बिल बाद में जमा कराने को कहा था, लेकिन एनएचएआई ने मना कर दिया था।

लगभग डेढ़ माह से मामला अटका हुआ था। इसके बाद निर्णय लिया गया कि ठेकेदार द्वारा बैंक गारंटी दी जाएगी और उसके बदले एनएचएआई से एनओसी ली जाएगी। बाकायदा नगर परिषद की तरफ से पत्र तैयार कर लिया गया था और ठेकेदार को दे दिया गया।

मंगलवार को ठेेकेदार के कारिंदों को पत्र लेकर रोहतक एनएचएआई के पास जाना था, लेकिन मंगलवार सुबह ही शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय ने रोहतक रोड बाईपास पर डलने वाले पाइप की एनओसी की राशि नगर परिषद को जारी कर दी गई। इसके बाद ठेकेदार के कारिंदों को मंगलवार को एनओसी के लिए राशि आरटीजीएस बनवाकर दी गई। मंगलवार को यह पैसा एनएचएआई रोहतक के पास जमा करवाया गया। उसके बाद एनएचएआई ने हाथोंहाथ एनओसी जारी कर दी।

दो दिन में शुरू होगा काम

ठेकेदार द्वारा रोहतक रोड बाईपास पर गुुरुवार को काम शुरू किया जाएगा। फिलहाल उसकी लेबर दूसरी जगह लगी हुई है। ऐसे में गुरुवार को काम शुरू होने की संभावना है। रोहतक रोड पर बाकी पेंडिंग कनेक्शन व मैनहोल का काम भी दो से चार दिन में पूरा होने की संभावना है। उसके बाद एनओसी जारी की जाएगी।

एनओसी ले ली गई

रोहतक रोड बाईपास पर एनओसी के कारण काम नहीं हो पा रहा था। मंगलवार को मुख्यालय की तरफ से राशि जारी कर दी गई। उसे एनएचएआई रोहतक के पास जमा करवाकर एनओसी ले ली गई है। इसी सप्ताह काम पूरा हो जाएगा। -भूपेंद्र अहलावत, एमई, नगर परिषद, जींद

