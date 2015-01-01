पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना टेस्ट 1 लाख के पार:सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने को गांवों में लगेंगे कैंप, उचाना में हो रही रोजाना 800 सैंपलों की जांच

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना सैंपलिंग का आंकड़ा अब एक लाख को पार कर गया है। जिले में अब तक 1 लाख 1 हजार 250 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। आगे भी जिले में सैंपलिंग की यही स्पीड बने रहे। इसके लिए अब जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की गांवों में कैंप लगाकर सैंपलिंग करने की योजना है। राहत की बात यह है कि जिले से अब सैंपलों की जांच कहीं बाहर नहीं होती। जिले में ही स्थापित उचाना आरटीपीसीआर लैब में अब रोजाना 800 सैंपल की जांच हो रही है। उम्मीद है कि आने वाले दिनों में इसमें और बढ़ोतरी होगी।

इससे पहले जिले के कोरोना सैंपल को जांच के लिए पीजीआई खानपुर व अग्रोहा मेडिकल काॅलेज भेजना पड़ता था। यहां भी सैंपलों की सीमित जांच होने के कारण कई बार सैंपल वापस हो जाते थे। इससे दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता था। लेकिन अब जिला में ही सभी सैंपलों की जांच होती है। रोजाना एक हजार के आसपास की सैंपलिंग होती है और इसमें से 200 से 300 सैंपल एंटीजन किट से लिए जाते हैं। बाकी सैंपल जांच के लिए उचाना आरटीपीसीआर लैब भेजे जाते हैं।

जिले में इसी गति से कोरोना सैंपलिंग चलते रहे। इसके लिए अब जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की सैंपलिंग के लिए गांवों में कैंप लगाने की योजना है। स्कूलों के बंद होने के कारण रोजाना एक हजार सैंपल ले पाना अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए मुश्किल हो रहा है। अस्पताल आने वाले मरीज भी अब कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने से गुरेज कर रहे हैं। इसके चलते सैंपलिंग की यही स्पीड बनाए रख पाना स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए मुश्किल हो रहा है।

जिले में डेंगू पर कंट्रोल, खांसी-जुकाम के मरीज बढ़े

इन दिनों जिले में कोरोना के साथ-साथ खांसी-जुकाम व बुखार पीड़ित मरीजों की संख्या में काफी इजाफा हुआ है। हालांकि डेंगू पर अभी तक पूरी तरह से कंट्रोल में है। इस साल जिले में डेंगू के 15 केस आए हैं। जबकि पिछले वर्ष जिले में 45 लोग डेंगू पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। वहीं जब से ठंड में इजाफा हुआ है। अस्पतालों में खांसी, जुकाम व बुखार पीड़ित मरीजों की संख्या में काफी बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

गांवों में सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने की योजना : डाॅ. कटारिया

जिले में कोरोना सैंपलिंग के लिए गांवों व शहर में कैंप लगाने की योजना है। तभी जाकर रोजाना एक हजार के आसपास लोगों की सैंपलिंग हो पाएगी। जिले से अब कोई भी सैंपल जांच के लिए बाहर नहीं भेजा जाता। सभी की जांच उचाना आरटीपीसीआर लैब में हो रही है। डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें