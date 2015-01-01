पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स:नगर परिषद अधिकारियों को प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स में छूट बढ़ने का नहीं चला पता, लोगों को बिना छूट दिए काटीं रसीदें

जींद16 मिनट पहले
  • उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं मिला योजना का फायदा, लगभग 10 लाख रुपए जमा

सालों से प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स नहीं वसूल पाए नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही का भी जवाब नहीं हैं। प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा कराने के लिए 31 अक्टूबर तक छूट दी गई थी, लेकिन नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते शहर वासियों को 8 दिन तक प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स की छूट का पता नहीं चल सका। अधिकारी खुद भी इससे अंजान रहे। इसके चलते लाखों रुपए का प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स की रसीदें उपभोक्ताओं को बिना छूट दिए ही काट दी गई। ऐसे में उपभोक्ताओं को हजारों रुपए का चूना लगा है।

एक से 8 नवंबर तक (वर्किंग डे) में ही लगभग 10 लाख रुपए का प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स नगर परिषद के पास जमा हुआ है। 10 लाख रुपए के प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स पर किसी प्रकार की छूट उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं दी गई है। ऐसे में लगभग 500 से अधिक उपभोक्ताओं को इसका नुकसान हुआ है। यहां बता दे कि शहरी स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय ने 29 अक्टूबर को ही प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स पर छूट का नया नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया था और मुख्यालय स्तर से पत्र जारी कर दिया गया।

बाकायदा यूएलबी की साइट पर भी पत्र को अपडेट कर दिया गया, लेकिन स्थानीय अधिकारियों तक इसका पत्र नहीं पहुंचा, जिसके चलते लोगों को इसका लाभ मिलना शुरू नहीं हो सका। जींद नगर परिषद में यह पत्र सोमवार यानी 9 नवंबर को मिला, जिस पर संबंधित अधिकारी ने ब्रांच को मार्क किया। उसके बाद ही सोमवार से लोगों को छूट का लाभ मिलना शुरू हुआ।

एक से 9 नवंबर तक जमा हुई राशि

तारीख राशि
1 84643
2 44266
3 37652
4 31033
5 191090
6 126975
7 151728
8 117970
9 280259

पत्र लेट आने के कारण जिन उपभोक्ताओं को छूट नहीं मिली है, उनको आगे एडजस्ट किया जा सकता है।

डाॅ. सुशील कुमार, डीएमसी, जींद।

