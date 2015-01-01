पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन:शहर को जल्द मिलेगी सिटी बस सर्विस, जीएम ने डीसी को लिखा पत्र

जींद39 मिनट पहले
  • शहर को मिल सकती है पांच सिटी बस, रोडवेज कर रहा प्लान तैयार

नए बस स्टैंड का उद्घाटन होते ही शहर को सिटी बस सेवा की जरूरत होगी और इसके इसके लिए रोडवेज प्लानिंग भी तैयार कर रहा है। उम्मीद है कि शहर को जल्द ही सिटी बस सेवा मिल सकेगी, इसके लिए जीएम ने डीसी को पत्र लिखकर सिटी सेवा शुरू करने के अपील की है और शहर को इससे उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही सिटी बस सेवा मिल जाएगी।

फिलहाल रोडवेज सिटी बस सेवा शुरू करने के लिए रोडवेज मैप तैयार कर रहा है और इसके बाद शहर के पांच प्रमुख मार्गों के लिए भविष्य में सिटी बस सेवा उपलब्ध हो सकेगी। सिटी सर्विस के लिए पांच बसों को लगाया जा सकता है। शहर के लोगों को पिछले काफी समय सिटी सर्विस चलने की उम्मीद कर रहे है।

शहर के लिए सिटी बस सर्विस पहले भी नगर परिषद चला चुका है। लेकिन यह सर्विस ज्यादा दिन तक कामयाब नहीं रही और शहर के लिए 2017 में दो ही बस चलती थी और वह कंडम हो चुकी है। उम्मीद है कि जींद डिपो को मिली 5 मिनी बसों को ही सिटी बस सर्विस में लगाया जा सकता है।

अभी डीसी को लिखा गया है पत्र : जीएम
अभी डीसी को सिटी बस सर्विस के लिए पत्र लिखा गया है। उम्मीद है कि शहर के लोगों जल्द ही सिटी बस सर्विस मिल सके। बिजेंद्र सिंह, जीएम रोडवेज जींद।

