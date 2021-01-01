पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का 69वां दिन:सीएम अनाउंसमेंट की राशि अटकी, स्वर्ण जयंती पार्क का भी बजट खत्म, रिवाइज एस्टीमेट भेजा

जींद. टाउन हाल पर चल रहा शॉपिंग कांप्लेक्स का काम।
  • शॉपिंग काॅम्प्लेक्स, नगर परिषद कार्यालय का 11 करोड़ का काम पूरा, अब तक 4 करोड़ ही हुए जारी

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल द्वारा शहर में विकास कार्यों की घोषणा के कार्यों की स्पीड धीमी हो गई है। पिछले कई माह से सीएम अनाउसमेंट का बजट नहीं आ रहा है, ऐसे में कुछ काम बंद हो गए हैं तो कुछ काम धीमी गति से चल रहे हैं। जो काम धीमी गति से चल रहे हैं, वहां ठेकेदार जल्द बजट आने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं। वहीं स्वर्ण जयंती पार्क का बजट खत्म हो चुका है और कई दिनों से काम बंद पड़ा हुआ है।

नए बजट के लिए रिवाइज एस्टीमेट तैयार करके मुख्यालय भेजा गया है, लेकिन अब तक मंजूरी नहीं मिल सकी है। अटल पार्क का काम भी धीमी गति से चल रहा है। इसकी पेमेंट भी लंबे समय से रुकी हुई है। शहर में जितने भी बड़े प्रोजेक्ट्स चल रहे हैं, उनका बजट न आने के कारण आगे बढ़ाने में परेशानी हो रही है।

ठेकेदार भी पेमेंट को लेकर नगर परिषद के अधिकारियो जिला नगर आयुक्त से मिल चुके हैं, लेकिन मुख्यालय से ही बजट जारी नहीं हो पा रहा है। शहर में चल रहे शॉपिंग कांप्लेक्स और नगर परिषद बिल्डिंग का काम भी धीमी गति से चल रहा है। अब तक 11 करोड़ रुपए का काम हो चुका है, लेकिन पेमेंट केवल 4 करोड़ की ही जारी हुई है।

जारी हुई पेमेंट से निकला वेतन

नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों का वेतन कई माह से लटका हुआ था। पिछले दिनों मुख्यालय से लगभग दो करोड़ और तहसील से रजिस्ट्री के दो प्रतिशत के लगभग 4.5 करोड़ रुपए की राशि जारी हुई। इससे कर्मचारियों का वेतन जारी हो सका। बाकी राशि अन्य खर्चों में खर्च की गई। हर माह लगभग 1 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की राशि कर्मचारियों के वेतन पर ही खर्च हो जाती है।

नगर परिषद के ईओ के ट्रांसफर और रिलीविंग मामले में अब 4 मई को हाईकोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई

नगर परिषद के ईओ के ट्रांसफर और रिलीविंग मामले में माननीय पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट मेें मंगलवार को सुनवाई नहीं हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि वकीलों की हड़ताल के चलते सुनवाई नहीं हो सकी। अब 4 मई को अगली तिथि तय की गई है। सुनवाई की तिथि आगे बढऩे के बाद अब नगर परिषद की राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां बढ़ गई है।

मई में सुनवाई होना यानी उससे पहले ही नगर परिषद में नए चुनाव को लेकर आचार संहिता लग जाएगी। ऐसे में विकास कार्य प्रभावित न हो, उसके लिए प्रधान गुट सक्रिय हो गया है। प्रधान पूनम सैनी जल्द ही हाउस व बजट की बैठक बुला सकती हैं। इसमें शहर के विकास कार्यों को लेकर चर्चा की जाएगी। नगर परिषद की प्रधान पूनम सैनी का कहना है कि जल्द ही हाउस व बजट की बैठक बुलाई जाएगी। इसमें शहर के विकास कार्यों को लेकर निर्णय लिए जाएंगे।

चल रहे विकास कार्यों की स्थिति

स्वर्ण जयंती पार्क

  • पहले का बजट : 1 करोड़ 27 लाख
  • पूरा बजट हुआ खर्च
  • अब 2.25 करोड़ रुपए का रिवाइज बजट की डिमांड की गई, फिलहाल मंजूरी नहीं मिली।
  • ऐसे में काम बंद हो गया है।

शॉपिंग कांप्लेक्स

  • कुल बजट : 10.5 करोड़
  • खर्च : 5.5 करोड़
  • पेमेंट जारी : 3.5 करोड़
  • स्थिति : काम धीमी

नगर परिषद बिल्डिंग

  • कुल बजट : 14.5 करोड़
  • खर्च : 3.5 करोड़
  • पेमेंट जारी : 2 करोड़
  • स्थिति : काम धीमा

अटल पार्क

  • कुल बजट : 5 करोड़
  • अभी बिल जमा नहीं हुए।

स्वर्ण जयंती पार्क का रिवाइज एस्टीमेट बनाकर भेजा

शहर में विकास कार्य चल रहे हैं। पेमेंट्स के कुछ इश्यू है, लेकिन बीच-बीच में राशि जारी होती रहती है। स्वर्ण जयंती पार्क का रिवाइज एस्टीमेट बनाकर भेजा है। मंजूरी आने के बाद काम चालू हो जाएगा। -भूपेंद्र अहलावत, एमई, नगर परिषद, जींद।

