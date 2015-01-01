पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:31 मार्च से पहले शहर में बन रहे आरओबी का निर्माण कार्य करवाएं पूरा: एसडीएम

जींद6 घंटे पहले
जींद के उपमंडल अधिकारी (नागरिक) राजेश कुमार ने मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों को साथ लेकर शहर में बन रहे चार रेलवे उपरगामी पुलों के निर्माण कार्यों का जायजा लिया और संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि हर हाल में इन पुलों का निर्माण कार्य आगामी 31 मार्च से पहले ही पूर्ण करवाना सुनिश्चित करें। एसडीएम ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि जब तक आरओबी का निर्माण कार्य पूरा नही हो जाता, तब तक यातायात को सुगम बनाए रखने के लिए इनके साथ सर्विस सड़कों की व्यवस्था बनाए रखें ताकि लोगों को आवाजाही में किसी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी न हो।

उन्होंने जींद-गोहाना रोड पर पिंडारा गांव के पास रेलवे फाटक के उपर बन रहे आरओबी के निर्माण कार्य का जायजा लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों से कहा कि उपायुक्त डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ने स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए हैं कि शहर में बन रहे सभी आरओबी का निर्माण कार्य निर्धारित समयावधि से पहले ही पूर्ण करवाएं।

एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों ने एसडीएम को बताया कि रोहतक रोड चौक के पास रोहतक-भिवानी रोड पर बन रहे आरओबी का निर्माण कार्य लगभग पूरा कर लिया गया है। इस पुल के निर्माण कार्य में रेलवे मंत्रालय का कुछ कार्य ही शेष है। इस कार्य को भी फरवरी माह के अंत तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार से स्थानीय जिला सुधार गृह के रोहतक रोड बाईपास पर बन रहे आरओबी का निर्माण कार्य 31 मार्च तक पूरा करवा लिया जाएगा।

सभी आरओबी पर निर्माण कार्य तेजी से चल रहा है। संभवत: मार्च माह से पहले भी इन पुलों का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो सकता है। इस पर एसडीएम ने कहा कि सभी पुलों का निर्माण कार्य निर्धारित समयावधि से पहले ही पूर्ण करवाएं। एनएचएआई के तकनीकी प्रबंधक एनके शर्मा तथा रेजिडेंट इंजीनियर महेंद्र सिंह साथ रहे।

लोगों को मिलेगी राहत
एसडीएम ने बताया कि इन निर्माणाधीन आरओबी का कार्य पूरा होने के बाद रोहतक-भिवानी-हांसी-कैथल-नरवाना-पानीपत-गोहाना जाने वाले यात्रियों की यात्रा सुगम बनेगी। यात्रियों को शहर में प्रवेश करने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। वे सीधे जींद बाईपास से होते हुए इन सड़कों से होते हुए गंतव्य की ओर निकल जाएगेंं। इससे यात्रियों का समय तो बचेगा ही साथ ही शहर में वाहनों का दबाव भी कम होगा।

