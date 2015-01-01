पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेडिकल काॅलेज का निर्माण:2 चरणों में होगा निर्माण, पहले चरण के लिए 3 दिसंबर को ओपन किया जाएगा टेंडर

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निर्माण में हो रही देरी : सीएम मनोहरलाल ने 26 दिसंबर 2014 को की थी जींद में मेडिकल काॅलेज बनाने की घोषणा

सीएम घोषणा के करीब 6 साल बाद शहर के हैबतपुर रोड पर बनने वाले मेडिकल काॅलेज के निर्माण के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई। 12 एकड़ में बनने वाले जींद मेडिकल काॅलेज का निर्माण कार्य 2 चरणों में होगा। पहले चरण में होने वाले निर्माण कार्य के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 5 करोड़ 23 लाख 12 हजार रुपए की राशि का टेंडर जारी किया है।

यह टेंडर 3 दिसंबर को ओपन होगा। इसके बाद आई बिड की टेक्निकल व फाइनेंशियल बिड जांची जाएंगी। उसके बाद एक कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को टेंडर अलाॅट होगा। उम्मीद है कि दिसंबर में मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्रथम चरण की टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी कर हो जाएगी।

मेडिकल काॅलेज में प्रथम चरण के निर्माण में ही अधिकांश भवन बनकर तैयार हो जाएंगे। इसके बाद दूसरे चरण में मेडिकल काॅलेज में होने वाले निर्माण कार्यों के लिए अलग से टेंडर जारी किया जाएगा।

3 दिसंबर को ओपन होगा टेंडर : एक्सईएन

जींद मेडिकल काॅलेज निर्माण के लिए 5.23 करोड़ रुपए का टेंडर जारी कर दिया गया है। यह टेंडर 3 दिसंबर को ओपन होगा। प्रथम चरण में ही अधिकांश भवन निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा। इसके बाद बचे हुए अन्य निर्माण कार्यों के लिए अलग से टेंडर जारी किया जाएगा। नवनीत नैन, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी जींद।

हैबतपुर गांव की पंचायत ने 12 एकड़ जमीन सरकार को दी है

सीएम मनोहरलाल ने 26 दिसंबर 2014 को जींद में अपने पहले दौरे में ही मेडिकल काॅलेज बनाने की घोषणा की थी। इसके बाद हैबतपुर की पंचायत ने 12 एकड़ जमीन सरकार को मेडिकल काॅलेज बनाने के लिए दी। करीब 4 साल पहले सीएम ने मेडिकल काॅलेज का शिलान्यास भी कर दिया था। लेकिन अभी तक मेडिकल काॅलेज निर्माण के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू नहीं हो पाई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें