आबकारी विभाग की कार्रवाई:दाे गोदामों में 98,181 लीटर कम मिली थी देसी शराब, 2 फर्मों पर 1.12 करोड़ जुर्माना

जींद2 घंटे पहले
लॉकडाउन के दौरान सील किए गए शराब के दो गोदामों के ऑनलाइन स्टॉक व गोदाम में उपलब्ध शराब के स्टॉक में भारी अंतर मिला है। जांच के दौरान सामने आया कि दो फर्म रिषीपाल व अंकुर ठकरवाल के देसी शराब के दो गोदामों में 98 हजार 121 प्रूफ लीटर देसी शराब कम पाई गई, जबकि इनका आबकारी विभाग के ऑनलाइन स्टॉक में शराब का ज्यादा मात्रा में स्टॉक होना चाहिए था।

इसके बाद मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए गए और जांच के बाद आबकारी विभाग ने दोनों फर्मों पर कुल 1 करोड़ 12 लाख 40 हजार 100 रुपए की शॉर्ट कोटा पेनाल्टी लगाई है। यह पेनाल्टी दोनों फर्मों की आबकारी विभाग के पास जमा धरोहर राशि में से काटी जाएगी।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते जिले में लॉकडाउन लागू होने के बाद 27 मार्च को शराब के सभी ठेके व गोदामों को सील कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद 31 मार्च को वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के पूरा होने के बाद 31 मार्च को रिषीपाल एंड कृष्ण कुमार फर्म के एल 13 व अंकुर ठकरवाल फर्म के एल 13 गोदाम की आबकारी विभाग द्वारा फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन की गई तो देसी शराब के स्टॉक में काफी अंतर पाया गया था।

रिषीपाल एंड कृष्ण कुमार फर्म- एल 13

लॉकडाउन के बाद 27 मार्च को फर्म के देसी शराब के गोदाम को सील कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद 31 मार्च को आबकारी विभाग ने फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन की थी जिसमें स्टॉक जीरो मिला। जबकि आबकारी विभाग के ऑनलाइन स्टॉक के अनुसार गोदाम में 25 हजार 83 प्रूफ लीटर शराब होनी चाहिए थी। इसके बाद मामले की जांच की गई और शाॅर्ट कोटा मिलने पर आबकारी विभाग के आयुक्त ने फर्म को 28 लाख 84 हजार 600 रुपए की शॉर्ट पेनाल्टी लगाई है।

अंकुर ठकरवाल फर्म- एल 13

फर्म के गोदाम को विभाग ने 27 मार्च को सील किया। 31 मार्च को फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन की। गोदाम में 2610 प्रूफ लीटर शराब मिली, जबकि गोदाम में 75 हजार 708 प्रूफ लीटर देसी शराब का स्टॉक उपलब्ध होना चाहिए था। इसके बाद मिले शॉर्ट स्टॉक पर आबकारी विभाग के आयुक्त ने फर्म पर 83 लाख 55 हजार 500 रुपए की शॉर्ट स्टॉक पेनाल्टी लगाई है।

