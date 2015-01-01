पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस:बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, लोगों ने खूब की खरीदारी, ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए दुकानदारों ने चलाई अनेक स्कीम

जींदएक घंटा पहले
धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। इससे पहले ही बाजारी में खरीदारी के लिए भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। लोगों ने सोना-चांदी, बर्तनों और दूसरे सामान की खरीदारी की। दुकानदारों ने धनतेरस त्योहार पर बिक्री बढ़ाने के लिए अनेक स्कीमें शुरू की थी, जिसका लोगों ने लाभ उठाया। बाजार में ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए हर दुकानदार ने अपनी दुकान के आगे सेल लगाई हुई है।

दोपहर होते-होते बाजार में लोगों की इतनी भीड़ जमा हो गई कि आने-जाने वाले लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। बाजार से बाइक गुजारने में ही लगभग डेढ़ घंटे का समय लग रहा था। चांदी के गणेश व लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियों की बिक्री रही। ज्वेलर्स सुमित भारद्वाज ने बताया कि कोरोना का कोई असर नहीं दिखाई दे रहा।

दीपावली पर्व पर सोने और चांदी के सिक्कों की खरीद की जाती है लेकिन इस बार लोग सोने की बजाय चांदी के आइटमों काे ज्यादा तवज्जो दे रहे हैं। सोने के भाव जहां 52500 रुपए तोला चल रहा है, वहीं चांदी 66500 प्रति किलो है। चांदी के लक्ष्मी व गणेश की मूर्तियों की सेल ज्यादा है।

ड्राई फ्रूट की बढ़ी मांग

दीपावली पर ड्राई फ्रूट की धूम रही। ड्राई फ्रूट विक्रेता संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि साल दर साल ड्राई फ्रूट की मांग बढ़ रही है।

बाजारों में इन चीजों पर रही सबसे ज्यादा भीड़

लोगों ने ज्वेलरी, वाहन और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उत्पादों की खरीद की। लोगों ने सेल के माध्यम से ब्रांडेड आइटमों की खरीदारी की। इसके साथ ही महिलाओं ने स्टील के बर्तनों, रसोई का सामान, कपड़े और अन्य सजावटी सामान खरीदा। शहर में लगभग पांच दर्जन बर्तनों की दुकानें हैं। धनतेरस पर्व को देखते हुए लोगों ने रसोई के सामान की खरीदारी की।

धनतेरस के दिन नई वस्तु का प्रयोग शुभ : पंडित

जयंती देवी मंदिर के पुजारी ने बताया कि ऐसी मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के दिन व इससे पहले खरीदी गई वस्तु ज्यादा दिनों तक टिकेगी। धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन नई वस्तु घर में शुभ प्रतीक होगा। इस दिन लक्ष्मी व गणेश की पूजा-अर्चना करने से हर मनोकामना पूरी होगी और धनतेरस के दिन की नई वस्तुओं को प्रयोग सुख, समृद्धि का प्रतीक मानी जाती है। इस दिन खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त सुबह 10 से सवा 12 बजे तक है और शाम को सवा 6 से 8 बजे तक शुभ मुहूर्त है। धनतेरस के दिन चांदी की खरीदारी अधिक फलदायी होती है। चांदी चंद्रमा की धातु है। बाजारों में इसी वजह से चांदी के गणेश व लक्ष्मी विशेष रूप से खरीदे जाते हैं।

