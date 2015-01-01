पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:हरियाणा कौशिक विकास मिशन की ओर से बैठक में डीसी ने दिए दिशा निर्देश, इंडस्ट्री एसो. उद्योग में ही प्रशिक्षण केंद्र स्थापित करें

जींद3 घंटे पहले
डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को हरियाणा कौशल विकास मिशन की ओर से लघु सचिवालय के प्रथम तल के काॅन्फ्रेंस हॉल में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें जिले के युवाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने, कौशल प्रशिक्षण देना और रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करवाने काे लेकर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। डीसी ने कहा कि एजेंसी के माध्यम से प्रशिक्षुओं का चयन करके उद्योग आधारित प्रशिक्षण दिया जाए।

इसके साथ-साथ जिले में खाली पड़े सरकारी भवन, वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट-वन प्रोडेक्ट की पहचान करना और हरियाणा कौशल विकास के मिशन द्वारा चलाई जा रही विभिन्न योजनाओं के बारे में चर्चा की गई। डीसी ने इंडस्ट्री एसोसिएशन को सुझाव दिया कि एसोसिएशन अपने उद्योग में ही प्रशिक्षण केंद्र स्थापित करें जिससे प्रशिक्षुओं को व्यावहारिक प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त हो सकेे। कौशल विकास केंद्राें में तीन से छह माह अल्पावधि के कोर्स करवाए जाएंगे। हर जिले में यह कौशल विकास केंद्र स्थापित होंगे।

डीसी ने जिले में केंद्र स्थापित करवाने को लेकर संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों को सरकारी बिल्डिंग की तलाश करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने बताया कि सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त करने वाले बच्चे किसी भी उद्योग व कंपनियों में अप्रेंटिसशिप कर सकते हैं। मुख्य कौशल अधिकारी ममता रानी ने हरियाणा कौशल विकास मिशन द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं सूर्या स्कीम, सक्षम स्कीम, प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास योजना, आरपीएल उद्योग मित्रा, मॉडल स्किल सेंटर, लोक विद्या तथा अप्रेंटिसशिप (ओपशनल ट्रेड) इत्यादि के बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

इस अवसर पर सफीदों के एसडीएम मंदीप कुमार, नगराधीश होशियार सिंह, जिला परिषद के सीईओ दलबीर सिंह, आईटीआई के प्रधानाचार्य अनिल गोयल, उप तकनीकी निदेशक एवं जिला सूचना विज्ञान अधिकारी एमजेडआर बदर व हरियाणा कौशल विकास मिशन की तरफ से जतिन बंसल मौजूद रहे।

28 व 29 नवंबर और 12 व 13 दिसंबर को बीएलओ मतदान केंद्रों पर देंगे ड्यूटियां

डीसी एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ने बताया कि मतदाता सूची का संक्षिप्त पुनर्निरीक्षण, 2021 के कार्यक्रम का प्रारम्भिक प्रकाशन 16 नवंबर 2020 को किया जाना है। 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर 20202 तक आम जनता से जिला के अंतर्गत पड़ने वाले सभी गांव/शहरों के सभी मतदान केंद्राें पर बीएलओ द्वारा आम जनता से मतदाता सूची में नाम दर्ज करने आदि के बारे में पात्र व्यक्तियों से दावे और आपत्तियां प्राप्त किए जाएंगे। इसके अंतर्गत 28 व 29 नवंबर और 12 व 13 दिसंबर (शनिवार व रविवार) को अभियान की विशेष तिथियां घोषित की गई हैं।

अभियान की विशेष तिथियों में सभी बीएलओ प्रात: 9 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक अपने-अपने मतदान केंद्र पर बैठकर आम जनता से दावे और आपत्तियां प्राप्त करेंगे। डीसी ने आम जनता से अपील की है कि जो भी पात्र व्यक्ति एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष या इससे अधिक आयु के हो जाएंगे और अभी तक मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम दर्ज नहीं करवाया है, वे मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम दर्ज करवा सकते हैं।

