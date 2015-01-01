पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसों के हाईवे:डीसी ने 15 दिन पहले दिए थे सड़कों पर सफेद पट्टी व संकेतक लगाने के आदेश, कई विभागों ने अभी तक नहीं की कार्रवाई

जींद4 घंटे पहले
जिले के जिम्मेदार शायद इस ठंड में किसी बड़े हादसे का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। यहां के सड़कों पर 33 से ज्यादा ब्लैक स्पॉट हैं। धुंध में यहां हादसे की पूरी आशंका है। धुंध पड़नी शुरू हो गई है। लेकिन, इसके लिए यहां सुरक्षा के उपाय आदेश के बाद भी शुरू नहीं हुए। सड़कों पर संबंधित विभागों द्वारा सफेद पट्टी, सांकेतिक व रिफलेक्टर आदि लगाने का काम शुरू नहीं किया गया है। जबकि 15 दिन पहले डीसी ने सख्त आदेश दिए थे।

जिले के जींद-रोहतक राजमार्ग से लेकर जींद-हांसी रोड, जींद-सफीदों मार्ग सहित कई ऐसे मार्ग हैं, जहां पर संकेतक, रिफलेक्टर आदि लगाना तो दूर की बात सफेद पट्टी तक नहीं लगाई गई है। कई मागों पर पहले से लगाई गई सफेद पट्टी भी अब धुंधली हो चुकी है और नए सिरे लगाने की जरूरत है। 15 दिन पहले डीसी डा. आदित्य दहिया ने एनएचएआई, पीडब्ल्यूडी, मार्केटिंग बोर्ड आदि विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर धुंध के मौसम को देखते हुए एहितयाती कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए गए थे।

जिला में ये हैं डेंजर पॉइंट, जहां अकसर सड़क हादसे होते रहते हैं

  • नरवाना रोड पर शूगर मिल के पास डिवाइडर में बना अवैध कट।
  • हिसार-चंडीगढ़ राजमार्ग पर सुंदरपुरा गांव के पास, सच्चाखेड़ा व बद्दोवाल के बीच
  • नरवाना में ढाकल गावं के पास, बेलरखां, उझाना मोड़, हथो मोड़ पर।
  • उचाना के पास सफा खेड़ी मोड़।
  • जींद-कैथल रोड पर शाहपुर गांव के पास।
  • नगूरां गांव में पॉवर हाऊस के पास।
  • अलेवा मेन चौंक।
  • जींद पानीपत रोड पर मनोहरपुर गांव के पास, खेड़ी तलौडा मोड़, जामनी चौंक, सिल्लाखेड़ी गांव का चौंक।
  • जींद-गोहाना रोड पर भंभेवा व सिंधवी खेड़ा के पास।
  • जींद-रोहतक राजमार्ग पर अनूपगढ़ गांव के पास, किनाना के पास, गौंसाईखेड़ा, नई अनाज मंडी जुलाना, ब्राह्मणवास मोड़।
  • जींद-हांसी रोड पर ईक्कस गांव स्थित चौंक, रामराय बस अड्डा पर टी पॉइंट।

जींद-गोहाना मार्ग पर बीच सड़क डाली गई मिट्टी से हादसे का खतरा

जींद-गोहाना मार्ग पर बराहकलां के गांव के पास कांट्रेक्टर द्वारा कई दिन पहले सड़क निर्माण के चल रहे कार्य के कारण रास्ता ब्लॉक करने के लिए बीच सड़क पर मिट्टी डाली गई थी। लेकिन इसके बाद इस मिट्टी को सड़क से उठाया ही नहीं गया। इसके कारण धुंध के मौसम में यहां कभी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। पहले भी यहां पर कई हादसे हो चुके हैं। पिछले दिनों ही एक शराब से भरा ट्रक यहां पर पलट गया था। गनीमत यह रही कि इसमें किसी की जान नहीं गई। लेकिन इसके बाद भी बीच हाइवे डाली गई इस मिट्टी को कांट्रेक्टर द्वारा उठवाया नहीं गया।

