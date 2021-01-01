पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:सुबह 9:58 बजे डीसी फहराएंगे तिरंगा झंडा; परेड, झांकी, पीटी होगी, नहीं होंगे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

जींद4 घंटे पहले
जींद. गोहाना रोड पर वाहनों को डायवर्ट करते पुलिस कर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पुलिस लाइन में होगा कार्यक्रम, जिलास्तरीय समारोह को देखते हुए बंद रहेगा गोहाना रोड

इस बार 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस सुरक्षा के साए में मनाया जाएगा। किसान आंदोलन के मद्देनजर इस बार काफी पुख्ता सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए हैं। एकलव्य स्टेडियम की बजाय पुलिस लाइन में जिलास्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाया जाएगा। पहले की अपेक्षा गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह कार्यक्रम सीमित कर दिया गया है।

सुबह 9 बजकर 58 मिनट पर मुख्य अतिथि डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। इससे पूर्व गोहाना रोड स्थित शहीद स्मारक पर मुख्य अतिथि द्वारा शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी जाएगी। झंडा फहराने की रस्म अदा करने के बाद मुख्यातिथि परेड की सलामी लेंगे। उसके बाद पीटी, योग कार्यक्रम होगा। अंत में झांकियां निकाली जाएंगी। इस बार सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन नहीं रखा गया है।

लगभग एक से सवा घंटे में कार्यक्रम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर अच्छा काम करने वालों को समारोह में सम्मानित करने का कोई कार्यक्रम आयोजित नहीं किया गया। इसके लिए बाद में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जा सकता है। गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को लेकर मंगलवार को गोहाना रोड को पूरी तरह से बंद रखा जाएगा।

रानी तालाब से लेकर पांडु पिंडारा तक वाहनों की आवाजाही नहीं रहेगी। राेडवेज बसाें काे बाया सफीदाें राेड से हाेकर गाेहाना-साेनीपत चलाया जाएगा। कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में शहीदों के परिजनों व उनकी युद्धवीरागंनाओं को प्रशासन द्वारा उनके निवास स्थान पर ही स्मृति चिह्न देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

सख्त सुरक्षा व्यवस्था: शहर व पुलिस लाइन बनी छावनी
किसान आंदोलन व गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को देखते हुए मंगलवार को शहर व पुलिस लाइन छावनी नजर आई। शहर में रानी तालाब से लेकर गोहाना रोड बाईपास तक पुलिस नाके लगाए हुए थे। रानी तालाब पर भी काफी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। जाट धर्मशाला को जाने वाले चक्की मोड़ भी पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया था।

जाट धर्मशाला की तरफ से लघु सचिवालय की तरफ जाने वाले वाहनों को वापस भेजा जा रहा था। इसके अलावा बस स्टैंड की तरफ से लघु सचिवालय की तरफ जाने वालों वाहनों को जाट धर्मशाला की तरफ से डायवर्ट किया गया था। इसके चलते वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। गोहाना रोड पर दिल्ली अस्पताल को जाने वाले रोड पर भी पुलिस ने नाका लगाया हुआ था।

कोई कमी न रह जाए: अधिकारियों ने तैयारी को दिया फाइनल टच

पुलिस लाइन के में गणतंंत्र दिवस समारोह को लेकर सभी तैयारी को फाइनल टच दे दिया गया है। नगराधीश दर्शन यादव ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में डीएसपी जितेंद्र खटकड़ की अगुवाई में 8 टुकडियां भाग ले रही हैं। परेड में हरियाणा पुलिस, हरियाणा पुलिस (महिला), जिला होमगार्ड, एनसीसी (महिला), एनसीसी (पुरुष), जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय, न्यू प्रगति स्कूल डाहौला तथा राजकीय वरिष्ठ कन्या माध्यमिक विद्यालय स्कूल की टुकड़ियां परेड में शामिल होंगी।

सुप्रीम स्कूल के बच्चों द्वारा राष्ट्रगान की प्रस्तुत दी जाएगी। पीटी शो में विभिन्न स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों भाग लेंगे। इनके अलावा बच्चों द्वारा योग की भी प्रस्तुति दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा विभिन्न विभागों के माध्यम से केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को दर्शाती हुई झांकियां निकाली जाएगी।

गोहाना रोड से वाहनों को किया डायवर्ट, शहर में कई जगह लगा जाम, आज रानीतालाब से पिंडारा तक बंद रहेगा आवागमन

जींद | समारोह की तैयारियों को लेकर पुलिस ने सोमवार सुबह से लेकर दोपहर तक गोहाना रोड को बंद रखा। वाहनों को सफीदों रोड से निकाला गया। इस कारण अर्बन एस्टेट, सफीदों रोड सहित कई जगहों पर जाम लग गया। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को भी पुलिस लाइन में होने वाले गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को लेकर रानी तालाब से लेकर पिंडारा तक गोहाना रोड को बंद रखने का फैसला किया है।

सोमवार सुबह ही पुलिस ने शहर के गोहाना रोड को चक्की मोड़ व गोहाना रोड नाके से वाहनों के आवागमन के लिए बंदकर दिया था। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मियों ने बाइक सवार को भी जाने नहीं दिया। इसी तरह से सफीदों रोड पर परशुराम चौक से एसपी कोठी की तरफ वाहनों का आवागमन बंद कर दिया। करीब 3 घंटे तक आवागमन बंद रहने के कारण सफीदों, गोहाना व रोहतक की और आने जाने वाले वाहनों को सफीदों रोड व अर्बन एस्टेट होकर निकलना पड़ा। इससे कई जगहों पर जाम लग गया।

दोपहर तक गोहाना रोड पर आवागमन करने से बचे : सोमवार को पुलिस प्रवक्ता अमित कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस लाइन में होने वाले गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के चलते मंगलवार को रानीतालाब से लेकर पिंडारा तक गोहाना रोड पर वाहनों का आवागमन पूरी तरह से बंद रहेगा। इसके चलते वाहन चालक दूसरे मार्गों से आवागमन करें।

