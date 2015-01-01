पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमरूत योजना:फिर बढ़ी अमरूत योजना की डेडलाइन, अभी 30% काम बाकी, 90 दिन तक रहेगा खोदी गई सड़कों का संकट

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • मार्च 2021 तक काम पूरा करने का लक्ष्य, पहले 31 दिसंबर तक पूरा करना था

शहरवासियों को चलने के लिए अभी बढ़िया सड़कें नहीं मिलेंगी बल्कि कई सड़कों व कच्ची बर्म की ओर पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए खोदाई की जाएगी। अर्बन लोकल बाडिज डिपार्टमेंट ने शहर में चल रही अमरूत योजना की डेडलाइन 90 दिन ओर आगे बढ़ा दी है। पहले अमरूत योजना के तहत बरसाती और सीवरेज पाइप लाइन को दबाने की अवधि 31 दिसंबर 2020 तय की गई थी, लेकिन अब इसे बढ़ाकर 31 मार्च 2021 कर दिया गया है। यानी 90 दिन ओर लोगों को साफ-सुथरी, चलने लायक सड़कें नहीं मिलेंगी।

इस समय शहर में बरसाती और सीवरेज पाइप लाइन बिछाने का काम लगभग 30 प्रतिशत बाकी है। ऐसे में फिलहाल शहरवासियों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ेगी। यही नहीं बरसाती और सीवरेज पाइप लाइन बिछने का काम भी अप्रैल 2021 में जाकर मिलने की उम्मीद है।

जींद शहर में जून 2018 में अमरूत योजना के तहत शुरू हुए काम को एक साल में पूरा किया जाना था, लेकिन अब तक दो बार इसकी डेडलाइन बढ़ाई जा चुकी थी, लेकिन काम पूरा नहीं हुआ। इस पर ठेकेदार ने नगर परिषद के माध्यम से अर्बन लोकल बॉडिज से तीसरी बार डेडलाइन जून 2021 तक बढ़ाने की मांग की थी, लेकिन अर्बन लोकल बॉडिज की तरफ से डेड़लाइन की अवधि जून 2021 की बजाय मार्च 2021 तक तीन माह के लिए बढ़ा दी है। शहर की अधिकतर सड़कें अमरूत व अन्य वजह से खोदी हुई हैं। इसके चलते जनता को परेशानी हो रही है। अमरूत योजना के काम को लेकर विधायक भी सवाल उठा चुके हैं।

फिलहाल ये सड़कें उखड़ी हुई

>रेलवे रोड : आधी सड़क खोदकर पाइप लाइन डाल दी गई है। 1500 मीटर का काम बाकी है। पीडब्ल्यूडी को काम पूरा होने की एनओसी नहीं मिली है। उसके बाद ही सड़क बनेगी। >अपोलो रोड : यहां पर पाइप लाइन दबाई जा चुकी है, लेकिन एक साल बाद भी सड़क नहीं बनाई गई है। अभी कोई टेंडर नगर परिषद ने नहीं लगाया है। >रोहतक रोड : यहां पर दो माह पहले ही काम पूरा हुआ है। पीडब्ल्यूडी यहां सड़क बना रहा है। विश्वकर्मा चौक से बाईपास तक एक तरफ सड़क उखाड़कर वहां रोडे़, मिट्‌टी डाली गई है। इस सड़क को बनने मे कम से कम दो से तीन माह का समय लगेगा। >मिनी बाईपास : बस स्टैंड से रोहतक रोड की एक तरफ पाइप लाइन डाली गई थी, वहां सड़क बना दी गई है। शुरुआत का कुछ हिस्सा कच्चा है। दूसरी तरफ सड़क नहीं बनी है। >सफीदों रोड : सफीदों रोड पर एक तरफ पाइप डलने के बाद उसे बनाया गया, लेकिन अब भी कुछ जगह काम अधूरा है। दूसरी तरफ की सड़क का निर्माण होना है। कई जगह गड्‌ढे बने हैं। अभी अप्रूवल मिलनी बाकी है। >रानी तालाब से पुरानी अनाज मंडी : इस रोड पर आधे पाइप दब चुके हैं बाकी बचे हुए हैं। सड़क की हालत खराब है। जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे बने हुए हैं। पाइप लाइन डलने के बाद सड़क बनेगी।

30 माह में 8 बार रुका काम, अब वन विभाग ने दी मंजूरी
अमरूत योजना का काम को शुरू हुए 30 माह हो चुके हैं। इसमें 8 बार तो एनओसी न होने की वजह से काम रुक चुका है जबकि एक बार रोहतक रोड को बिना अनुमति होने पर उखाड़ने पर काम रोकना पड़ा था। एक माह पहले वन विभाग ने भी नरवाना राेड पर बिना अनुमति काम शुरू करने पर अमरूत का काम रुकवा दिया था, लेकिन बाद में विधायक के कहने पर विभाग द्वारा काम करने की अनुमति दे दी थी। अब यहां फिर से काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। लगभग एक किलोमीटर का काम पूरा हो चुका है।

मुसीबत: कौन सी सड़कें उखड़ेंगी

रेलवे रोड-1500 मीटर नरवाना रोड-1500 मीटर गुरुद्वारा से पुरानी अनाज मंडी-850 मीटर दालमवाला होटल से नई सब्जी मंडी तक-1.4 कि.मी. रानी तालाब से गुरुद्वारा-200 मीटर

योजना का कुछ काम पेंडिंग है

नरवाना रोड पर रुका काम शुरू हो चुका है। अमरूत योजना का काम कुछ पेंडिंग है, जिसकी अवधि 31 मार्च तक बढ़ाई गई है। भूपेंद्र अहलावत, एमई, नगर परिषद, जींद।

कब शुरू हुई: बरसाती पानी निकासी योजना

योजना की शुरुआत-6 जून 2018 योजना की समाप्त होने की अवधि-5 जून 2019 योजना की शुरुआत में बजट-199719047 13 फरवरी को 2020 को बढ़ाया गया बजट- 46513365 कुल बजट- 246232422 काम पूरा होने की बढ़ी डेडलाइन- 31 दिसंबर 2020 अब बढ़ी डेडलाइन-31 दिसंबर 2021

बीते साल पूरी होनी थी : सीवरेज लाइन योजना

योजना की शुरुआत-3 नवंबर 2018 पूरी होने की अवधि-2 नवंबर 2019 शुरुआती बजट- 67700268 रुपए 13 फरवरी 2020 को बढ़ाया गया बजट-49323320 कुल बजट- 117023588 काम पूरा होने की डेडलाइन- 31 दिसंबर 2020 अब बढ़ी डेडलाइन-31 मार्च 2021

