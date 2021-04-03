पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण के कम होने का असर:सिविल अस्पताल से डेपुटेशन रद्द, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में लोगों को पहले से मिलेंगी बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं

  • गुरुवार को भी कोरोना का नया केस नहीं आया, फील्ड से बुलाए गए 13 डॉक्टरों सहित स्टाफ

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते करीब 10 माह पहले फील्ड से डेपुटेशन पर सिविल अस्पताल बुलाए गए डॉक्टरों व पैरा मेडिकल स्टॉफ की डेपुटेशन को अब सिविल सर्जन द्वारा रद्द कर दिया गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण में आई कमी के चलते अब सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टर व पैरा मेडिकल स्टॉफ द्वारा ही सिविल अस्पताल में व्यवस्था को संभाला जाएगा। डेपुटेशन रद्द होने के बाद अब संबंधित डॉक्टर व पैरा मेडिकल स्टॉफ अपनी मूल ड्यूटी स्थान पर कार्य करेंगे। इससे ग्रामीणों क्षेत्र में लोगों को पहले से बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं मुहैया होंगी।

जिले में पिछले वर्ष कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा फील्ड से 6 एमओ, 3 डेंटल सर्जन, 4 एएमओ (आयुष मेडिकल ऑफिसर) व कई पैरा मेडिकल स्टॉफ की सिविल अस्पताल में डेपुटेशन पर नियुक्ति की गई थी। ताकि यहां आने वाले वाले मरीजों को कोरोना टेस्ट लेकर उपचार तक में किसी प्रकार की कोई दिक्कत का सामना न करना पड़े। लेकिन पिछले करीब डेढ़ माह से जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण में आई कमी के चलते अब जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने यह कदम उठाया है।

सैंपल के लिए नहीं लगती भीड़, वार्ड हुआ खाली

डेढ़ माह पहले तक सिविल अस्पताल में कोरोना सैंपल देने से लेकर आइसोलेशन वार्ड में दाखिल होने वाली मरीजों की संख्या काफी अधिक थी लेकिन अब ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं है। आइसोलेशन वार्ड में अब सिर्फ दो ही मरीज दाखिल हैं। अस्पताल में पहले जहां दो शिफ्टों में मरीजों के सैंपल लिए जाते थे और काफी भीड़ रहती थी। वहीं अब इक्का-दुक्का लोग ही कोरोना सैंपल देने के लिए आ रहे हैं। पहले भीड़ लगने के कारण मेन पावर की काफी अधिक जरूरत थी। लेकिन अब थोड़े कर्मचारियों से ही काम चलाया जा सकता है।

वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरे चरण की तैयारी पूरी, 6 फरवरी से शुरू होगा

^पहले कोरोना संक्रमण अधिक होने से सिविल अस्पताल में ज्यादा डॉक्टरों व पैरा मेडिकल स्टॉफ की जरूरत थी। लेकिन अब कोरोना संक्रमण में आई कमी के चलते सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों व पैरा मेडिकल स्टॉफ से काम चल पाना संभव है। इसके चलते जिन-जिन डॉक्टरों व पैरामेडिकल स्टॉफ को डेपुटेशन पर सिविल अस्पताल भेजा गया था। उन्हें वापस मूल नियुक्ति स्थान पर भेज दिया गया है।

डाॅ. गोपाल गोयल, एसएमओ, सिविल अस्पताल जींद।
कई डॉक्टरों व पैरा मेडिकल स्टॉफ की डेपुटेशन को किया कैंसिल : सीएमओ

^कोरोना संक्रमण घटने से सिविल अस्पताल में डेपुटेशन पर डॉक्टरों व पैरामेडिकल स्टॉफ को अब वापस फील्ड में भेज दिया गया है। क्योंकि अब उनके बिना भी यहां काम चलाया जा सकता है। अब काफी कम कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ रहे हैं।

डाॅ. मंजीत सिंह, सिविल सर्जन जींद।

