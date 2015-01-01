पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जींद:डायलिसिस के 50 लाख के बिलों का होगा वेरिफिकेशन, डीजी हेल्थ ने पिछले दिनों पेमेंट भुगतान पर लगाई थी रोक

जींद35 मिनट पहले
  • सिविल अस्पताल में कई साल से पीपीपी मोड में चल रही है डायलिसिस व सीटी स्कैन सुविधा
  • एमएम आईवाई के तहत मिलने वाले बजट से किया जाता है पेमेंट का भुगतान

सिविल अस्पताल में पिछले महीनों में मरीजों की हुई डायलिसिस के बिलों की पेमेंट का भुगतान अब वेरिफिकेशन के बाद किया जाएगा। पिछले दिनों पेमेंट के भुगतान पर डीजी हेल्थ ने पीएमओ को मैसेज भेजकर भुगतान करने पर रोक लगाने के आदेश जारी किए थे। अब आदेश हुए हैं कि बकाया बिलों की पहले वेरिफिकेशन की जाए और उसके बाद पेमेंट का भुगतान किया जाए।

प्राइवेट कंपनी डीसीडीसी किडनी केयर सेंटर की जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की और पिछले महीनों की करीब 50 लाख की पेमेंट बकाया है। सिविल अस्पताल की पीएमओ डाॅ. बिमला राठी ने अब बिलों की वेरिफिकेशन का कार्य एसएमओ डाॅ. गोपाल गोयल को सौंपा है। इस दौरान जिन-जिन मरीजों की सिविल अस्पताल के डायलिसिस सेंटर में डायलिसिस हुई उनसे बात कर वेरिफिकेशन की जाएगी। उसके बाद बकाया पेमेंट का भुगतान किया जाएगा। डायलिसिस की पेमेंट के भुगतान पर पिछले दिनों डीजी हेल्थ कार्यालय की ओर से राेक लगा दी गई थी। डीजी हेल्थ को शिकायत भेजी गई थी की कुछ फर्जी बिल भी कंपनी द्वारा सब्मिट किए गए हैं हालांकि रोक लगाने के दौरान जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग इस बारे में कुछ नहीं बताया गया था। इसके बारे में जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

पीपीपी मोड में चल रही डायलिसिस और सीटी स्कैन सेवा
सिविल अस्पताल में पिछले कई साल से डायलिसिस व सीटी स्कैन सुविधा पीपी मोड (पब्लिक प्राइवेट पाटर्नशिप) में चलाई जा रही है। अस्पताल आने वाले जिन मरीजों को चिकित्सकों द्वारा डायलिसिस व सीटी स्कैन के लिए भेजा जाता है। उनकी फ्री में डायलसिस व सीटी स्कैन किए जाते हैं। इस पर आने वाले खर्च का भुगतान सरकार द्वारा किया जाता है। अस्पताल में जिन कंपनियों द्वारा डायलिसिस व सीटी स्कैन की सुविधा मुहैया करवाई जा रही है। उनके द्वारा बाजार से कम रेट पर सरकार से चार्ज वसूला जाता है। इस दौरान प्रति मरीज डायलिसिस के एक हजार रुपए (सामान से अलग) व सीटी स्कैन के 2 हजार रुपए लिए जाते हैं। जबकि बाजार में इन दोनों सुविधाओं का रेट काफी ज्यादा है। सरकार द्वारा डायलसिस व सीटी स्कैन के बिलों की पेमेंट एमएमआईवाई बजट से की जाती है।

रोजाना 25 से 30 मरीजों की होती है डायलिसिस
सिविल अस्पताल के डायलिसिस सेंटर के इंचार्ज पंकज सैनी का कहना है कि उन्होंने पिछले दिनों ही यहां कार्यभार संभाला है। डायलिसिस की कितनी पेमेंट स्वास्थ्य विभाग की और बकाया है। उन्हें इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। रोजाना यहां 25 से 30 मरीज डायलिसिस कराने आते हैं।

बजट मिलते ही करवाई जाएगी पेमेंट: डाॅ. राठी
डायलिसिस के बिलों की वेरिफिकेशन करवाई जा रही है। इसके बाद ज्यों ही एमएमआई के तहत बजट उपलब्ध होगा पेमेंट का भुगतान करवा दिया जाएगा।- डाॅ. बिमला राठी, पीएमओ सिविल अस्पताल जींद।

