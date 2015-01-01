पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:रात को जिले में कई जगहों पर हुई बूंदाबांदी, रबी की फसलों को फायदा, सुबह धुंध पड़ने की संभावना

जींद37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आने वाले दिनों में मौसम साफ रहने की संभावना, रात के तापमान में आएगी कमी

जिला में शुक्रवार रात को कई जगहों पर बूंदाबांदी हुई। हालांकि शनिवार को दोपहर तक बादल छाए रहे। लेकिन इसके बाद मौसम साफ हो गया। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि आने वाले दिनों में भी मौसम खुश्क रहने की संभावना है। इस दौरान हलकी बादलवाई हो सकती है। सुबह के समय धुंध पड़ने और रात के तापमान में कमी आने की संभावना है।

शुक्रवार रात को जिला भर बादलों की गड़गड़ाहट और बिजली चमकने के साथ हलकी बूंदाबांदी हुई। करीब दो घंटे तक बूंदाबांदी का दौर चला। हुई बूंदाबांदी से रबी की फसलों गेहूं, सरसों, बरसीम आदि को फायदा हुआ है। शनिवार को जिला में अधिकतम तापमान 24.0 रहा। जो कि सामान्य से 1.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस ज्यादा है। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 8.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। यह भी सामान्य से 2.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस ज्यादा है। दिन भर 6.6 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की स्पीड से हवा चली।

एक्यूआई पहुंचा 166
बूंदाबांदी के कारण जिला के एक्यूआई में भी सुधार हुआ है। शनिवार को यह 166 तक पहुंच गया। एक सप्ताह पहले जिला में एक्यूआई का स्तर काफी बढ़ा हुआ था और यह 381 तक पहुंच गया था।

रात्रि तापमान में कमी और धुंध पड़ने की संभावना : डाॅ. खीचड़
आने वाले दिनों में मौसम खुश्क रहने की संभावना है। इस दौरान रात्रि तापमान में कमी आएगी। सुबह व शाम को हलकी धुंध पडऩे की भी संभावना है। -डाॅ. मदनलाल खीचड़, इंचार्ज कृ़षि मौसम विभाग हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें