पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:ग्रामीण रूट पर बस सेवा नहीं होने से विद्यार्थी परेशान मजबूरी में निजी वाहनों में करनी पड़ रही है यात्रा

जींद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रोडवेज ने लॉकडाउन के बाद से विभिन्न रूटों पर फेरे जरूर बढ़ाए है, लेकिन इससे अब ग्रामीण रूट पर बसें नहीं होने से कॉलेजों व स्कूलों में आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कई रूट ऐसे जो लॉकडाउन के बाद से बंद पड़े है और इससे पहले इन रूट पर पहले बसें चलती थी। लेकिन अब ग्रामीण रूटों पर बस चलाने की मांग को लेकर शहर के छात्र संगठनों ने भी जीएम से मांग कर चुके है, लेकिन रोडवेज के पास पर्याप्त मात्रा में बस कम होने के कारण व आमदनी को देखते हुए रोडवेज प्रशासन पीछे हट रहा है।

रोडवेज प्रशासन दावा कर रहा है कि सवारियों के डिमांड के अनुसार बसें चल रही है, लेकिन ग्रामीण रूट पर विद्यार्थियों के लिए मुसीबत बनी हुई है। इससे परेशान होकर विद्यार्थियों मजबूरी में निजी वाहनों का सहारा लेना पड़ता है और इससे निजी वाहनों मे कभी भी समय पर कॉलेज या स्कूल में नहीं पहुंचा सकता है और हादसे का अंदेशा भी बना रहता है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी इंटल कलां, कौथवाला, जाजवान के विद्यार्थियों को होती है और साथ अलेवा क्षेत्र के गांव की अधिकतर बस सेवा बंद पड़ी है।

रोडवेज प्रशासन के अनुसार बस स्टैंड परिसर से ग्रामीण रूट पर बसें ठीक ठाक भरकर चली जाती है, वापसी में बस को खाली लौटना पड़ता है। आमदनी कम होने के कारण ही बसों को कुछ ग्रामीण रूट पर बसें सेवा बंद है। जैसे ही सवारी अच्छी होगी तो बस सेवा बहाल कर दी जाएगी। -योगेंद्र आसरी, ट्रेफिक मैनेजर जींद डिपो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें