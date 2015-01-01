पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना:कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त : डीसी

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंट्रोल रूम रिजर्व को जींद के एसडीएम को लगाया

भारतीय किसान यूनियन व अन्य किसान संगठनों द्वारा 12 दिसम्बर को सभी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर टोल प्लाजों के साथ लगते गांवों के लोगों द्वारा ईक्कठा होकर टोल फ्री करवाने जीटी रोड़ व लोकल रोड़ पर धरना/प्रदर्शन व अपने क्षेत्र में रिलायंस जिओ के माल व पेट्रोल पंपों का बहिष्कार करने का आहवान किया है। इसके मद्देनजर जिलाधीश डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ने जिला में कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए भारतीय दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता 1973 की धारा 22 (1) व 23 (2) के तहत प्रदत शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए हैं।

जिलाधीश ने बदोवाल टोल प्लाजा के लिए नरवाना के एसडीएम सुमित सिहाग, नायब तहसीलदार कृष्ण , मार्केट कमेटी नरवाना के सचिव जोगिन्द्र सिंह, को ड्यूटी मैजिस्टे्रट नियुक्त किया है साथ ही उप पुलिस अधीक्षक ताहिर हुसैन नरवाना, उप पुलिस अधीक्षक रोहतास, उप निरीक्षक सोमबीर, उप निरीक्षक महेन्द्र सिंह को नियुक्त किया है। इसी प्रकार खटकड़ टोल प्लाजा के लिए उचाना के एसडीएम राजेश कोथ, उचाना के तहसीलदार रामचरण शर्मा, उचाना के कनिष्ठ अभियन्ता पंचायती राज अमित सिवाच, एसडीओ पंचायती राज पोषण कन्यान को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया गया है।

इसके साथ उचाना के उप पुलिस अधीक्षक जितेन्द्र सिंह, जींद के उप पुलिस अधीक्षक साधू राम, उचाना के उप निरीक्षक रविन्द्र सिंह, निरीक्षक सुभाष भलान को नियुक्त किया गया है। यातायात सुविधा को दुरुस्त रखने के लिए जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति नियंत्रक राजेश कुमार आर्य को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया गया है। इसके साथ जींद के उप पुलिस अधीक्षक धर्मबीर सिंह को नियुक्त किया गया है। कानून व्यवस्था सम्बन्धित जींद के उप तहसीलदार दीपक को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया गया है। इसके साथ जींद के उप पुलिस अधीक्षक कप्तान सिंह को नियुक्त किया गया है। कंट्रोल रूम रिजर्व के लिए जींद के एसडीएम राजेश कुमार को ड्यूटी मैजिस्टे्रट नियुक्त किया गया है। इसके साथ डीएसपी पुष्पा खत्री को नियुक्त किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें