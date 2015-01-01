पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन इलाज:ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी शुरू, अस्पताल आने की जरूरत नहीं, अब गर्भवती और गंभीर मरीजों को घर बैठे मिलेगा उपचार

जींद25 मिनट पहले
यदि आप किसी गंभीर से पीडि़त हैं या फिर गर्भवती महिला हैं तो आपको थोड़ी-बहुत तकलीफ होने पर उपचार के लिए अब सिविल अस्पताल आने की जरूरत नहीं है। क्योंकि इसके लिए जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिला में ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए मरीज को अपने एंड्राइड फोन पर ई-संजीवनी एप्प डाउनलोड करना होगा। इसके बाद एप पर ही अपने मोबाइल नंबर का रजिट्रेस्शन कर अपनी तकलीफ बतानी होगी।

इस पर संबंधित डॉक्टर फोन कर मरीज से बात करेगा और उसे क्या-क्या एहतियात बरतनी है इन सबके बारे में परामर्श तो देगा ही। इसके साथ-साथ उसे कौन सी दवाई की आवश्यकता है इसके बारे में बताएगा। इसके बाद मरीज डॉक्टर द्वारा बताई गई दवा अपने किसी परिजन को भेजकर सिविल अस्पताल दवा खिड़की से मंगवा सकते हैं। सभी दवाइयां मुफ्त में दी जाएंगी। ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी चलाने के लिए जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने डेंटल सर्जन डा. विशाल पोरस को नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है जबकि डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. आरएस पूनिया के इस ओवरआल इंचार्ज होंगे।

गंभीर बीमार मरीज व गर्भवती महिलाएं अस्पताल आने पर कोरोना संक्रमित न हो। इसलिए ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी शुरू की गई है। कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर ज्यादा दिक्कत गंभीर बीमारियों से पीड़ित मरीजों व गर्भवती महिलाओं को होती है। इसके अलावा सबसे ज्यादा डॉक्टरी परामर्श की उन्हीं को जरूरत पड़ती है। इन सब को ध्यान में रखते हुए सरकार ने ऐसे मरीजों को ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी पर उपचार मुहैया करवाने का फैसला लिया है।

ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी 20 डॉक्टर उपलब्ध होंगे। मरीज किसी भी डॉक्टर से परामर्श व उपचार ले सकता है। इसके लिए सुबह 10 से 1 बजे का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। मरीज को सिर्फ ई-संजीवनी एप डाउनलोड कर अपनी तकलीफ या फिर डॉक्टर का नाम लिखना होगा। इसके बाद डॉक्टर मरीजों को फोन करेगा। डा. आरएस पूनिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

