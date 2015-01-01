पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना संक्रमण:पीजीआई रोहतक में बुजुर्ग की मौत, 3 पॉजिटिव मिले, संक्रमण रोकने के लिए अब स्कूलों में लिए जाएंगे विद्यार्थियों व अध्यापकों के सैंपल

जींद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण पर लगाम लगाने के लिए अब सभी स्कूलों में जाकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मोबाइल टीमें अध्यापकों व विद्यार्थियों के सैंपल लेंगी। डीसी डाॅ. आदित्य दहिया ने जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को इस संबंध में आदेश दिए हैं। बुधवार को ही डेंटल सर्जन डाॅ. रमेश पांचाल के नेतृत्व में टीम अध्यापकों व विद्यार्थियों के सैंपल लेने राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में पहुंची। पिछले दिनों मालवी स्कूल में 3 अध्यापकों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद डीसी ने सभी स्कूलों में कोरोना सैंपलिंग करवाने का फैसला लिया है। इससे कोरोना संक्रमण पर लगाम लग सकेगी।

जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 62 लोगों की जा चुकी है जान

कोरोना संक्रमण से जिले के एक और व्यक्ति की मौत हुई है। देवरड़ गांव का 61 वर्षीय व्यक्ति रोहताश बीमारी के चलते पीजीआई रोहतक में दाखिल हुआ था। उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। बाद में उसका कोरोना टेस्ट लिया गया तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 62 लोगों की कोरोना से जान जा चुकी है। वहीं बुधवार को विभिन्न जगहों पर किए गए 848 सैंपल की जांच में 3 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। जबकि आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट की बुधवार को कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं आई। जिलेभर में बुधवार को 1084 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब कोरोना के कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3275 हो गई है। जबकि एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 313 पहुंच गई है।

टीबी की बीमारी से ग्रस्त था रोहताश

देवरड़ का 61 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग रोहताश टीबी से ग्रस्त था। हालत खराब होने पर मंगलवार को परिजन उसे पीजीआई रोहतक लेकर गए। जहां पर उसकी मौत हो गई। बाद में मृतक का कोरोना टेस्ट लिया गया तो उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके बाद पीजीआई प्रबंधन ने जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग को इसकी सूचना दी। जिले में नवंबर माह में कोरोना संक्रमण से 10 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

एक की मौत, 3 आए पॉजिटिव : डाॅ. कटारिया

जिले में बुधवार को 3 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इस दौरान आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल की रिपोर्ट नहीं आई। वहीं पीजीआई रोहतक में देवरड़ गांव के एक व्यक्ति की हुई मौत के बाद लिए गए सैंपल की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। बुधवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास इसकी सूचना आई है। डाॅ. पालेराम कटारिया, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें