जींद:रोजगार विभाग युवाओं के लिए लगाएगा ऑनलाइन जॉब फेयर

जींद40 मिनट पहले
रोजगार विभाग युवाओं के लिए अब घर बैठे ही ऑनलाइन जॉब फेयर का आयोजन करेगा। जॉब के लिए युवाओं को अब कार्यालय के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे और न ही भीड़ में जॉब के लिए अपने नंबर का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। इसी माह यह ऑनलाइन मेला लगेगा। इसमें युवा रोजगार कार्यालय में दर्ज नाम की आईडी को लॉगइन कर अपनी चॉइस से किसी भी कंपनी को चुन सकते हैं। इंटरव्यू भी ऑनलाइन होंगे।

जिले में सक्षम 18717 युवा रजिस्टर्ड हैं और ओवरऑल इससे अलग में 45 हजार युवा रजिस्टर्ड हैं। इस ऑनलाइन जॉब फेयर लगने से पहले कंपनी व फर्म को रोजगार विभाग से जुड़ने के लिए जानकारी विभाग को देनी होगी। इसके बाद कंपनी कितने युवाओं की जरूरत है उनकी रिपोर्ट साइट पर डालनी होगी। इसके बाद ऑनलाइन जॉब फेयर की सूचना युवाओं को फोन पर मैसेज के जरिए भेजी जाएगी। जिसके बाद युवा अपनी आईडी को लॉगइन कर किसी मनपसंद कंपनी या फर्म में जॉब के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है।

