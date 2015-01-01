पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेस्टिवल सीजन:बाजारों में दुकानों के आगे अतिक्रमण, 15 फीट की सड़क रह गई 8 की, लग रहा जाम

जींद4 घंटे पहले
  • 2 से 3 हजार लोग रोजाना आ रहे शहर के बाजारों में, दिवाली में बढ़ेगी भीड़

फेस्टिवल सीजन शुरू हो चुका है और बाजारों में लगातार भीड़ बढ़ रही है। बाजारों में प्रतिदिन 2 से 3 हजार लोग खरीदारी के लिए आ रहे हैं और दीपावली तक यह भीड़ चार गुना बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। आम जनता आराम से खरीदारी कर सके, इसके लिए नगर परिषद प्रशासन गंभीर नहीं है। फेस्टिवल सीजन को लेकर दुकानदारों ने दुकानों के आगे अतिक्रमण कर लिए हैं और सड़कों को संकरा बना दिया है। ऐसे में जनता कैसे खरीदारी कर सकेगी।

शहर के मेन बाजार, पंजाबी बाजार, गांधी गली 10 से 15 फीट चौड़ी हैं, लेकिन अब यहां 5 से 7 फीट तक सामान दुकानों के बाहर रखकर कब्जे किए हुए हैं। शहर के मुख्य सफीदों रोड 50 से 60 फीट चौड़ा है लेकिन यहां पर दुकानदारों ने 15 फीट तक दुकानों के बाहर फुटपाथ पर ही सामान रख दिया है। लोगों के पैदल चलने तक की जगह नहीं छोड़ी है। पालिका बाजार में 5 से 7 फीट तक सामान रखा गया है। तांगा चौक पर दुकानदारों ने 15 फीट चौड़ी सड़क को सामान रखकर 6 फीट की बना दी है। इसके अलावा गोहाना रोड पर भी फुटपाथ पर मेज लगाकर अतिक्रमण होने शुरू हो गए हैं। कई दुकानदारों ने लोगों को किराये पर दुकान के बाहर फड़ लगाकर सामान बेचने के लिए जगह दे रखी है। ऐसे में अतिक्रमण के कारण लोगों को पैदल निकलने के लिए भी जगह नहीं बच रही है।

पूरे बाजार में केवल एक पार्किंग, अस्थायी की अब तक व्यवस्था नहीं

शहर के बाजार में केवल एक जगह पार्किंग, वह भी नाकाफी है। फिलहाल यह पार्किंग फ्री में चल रही है। दुपहिया वाहनों के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। तांगा चौक पर दुकानदार व आने वाले ग्राहक बीच में ही अपने वाहन खड़ा कर देते हैं, जिससे यहां पूरा दिन जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। नगर परिषद द्वारा अब तक शहर में अस्थायी पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं की है।

