पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बंदर पकड़ने की योजना:ईओ पर रिश्तेदार को टेंडर देने का आरोप, नप प्रधान ने मांगा जवाब, सीएम तक शिकायत

जींद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के लिए आतंक का पर्याय बने बंदरों को पकड़ने की नगर परिषद की योजना विवादों में आ गई है। नगर परिषद के ईओ पर नियमों को ताक पर रखकर इसका टेंडर अपने रिश्तेदार की फर्म को देने और उसे लाभ पहुंचाने का आरोप लग रहा है। इसको लेकर चेयरपर्सन पूनम सैनी ने ईओ को पत्र जारी कर 5 दिन में शपथ पत्र के जरिये जवाब मांगा है। साथ ही इसकी शिकायत मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल, शहरी स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री अनिल विज, हरियाणा शहरी स्थानीय निकाय के प्रमुख सचिव, विभाग के निदेशक, राज्य सतर्कता ब्यूरो के महानिदेशक, जिला उपायुक्त, जिला नगर आयुक्त डॉ. सुशील कुमार को भेजी है। बताया जा रहा है कि प्रधान द्वारा साइन न करने से फर्म की तीन लाख की पेमेंट लटकी है।

क्या नियम टूटा है
प्रधान ने पत्र में ईओ से पूछा है कि क्या टेंडर लेने वाली फर्म आपकी रिश्तेदार की है? जबकि हरियाणा सिविल सर्विसस (गवर्नमेंट इम्प्लाइज कंडक्ट) नियम-2016 के नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार पैरा नंबर-8 में स्पष्ट है कि कोई भी अपने रिश्तेदार को ऐसा लाभ नहीं दे सकता और निरस्त किया जाएगा। यदि ऐसा कोई मामला भी आता है तो उसके लिए पहले उच्चाधिकारियों के संज्ञान में मामला लाना होगा।

तीन फर्म आईं, 700 रुपए प्रति बंदर के रेट से दिया टेंडर

शहर काफी समय से बंदरों के आतंक से परेशान है। इनके आतंक से बचने के लिए लोगों ने घरों पर जाल लगा रखा है। समस्या को देखते हुए नगर परिषद ने इसे पकड़ने के लिए टेंडर जारी किया था। इसके लिए तीन फर्मों ने आवेदन किया था। इसमें से 700 रुपए प्रति बंदर के रेट से 2000 बंदरों को पकड़ने का 14 लाख का ठेका दिशांत को ऑपरेटिव मल्टीपर्पज सोसायटी लिमिटेड जींद दिया गया। यह फर्म नगर परिषद के ईओ डॉ. एसके चौहान के रिश्तेदार की बताई जा रही है। फर्म ने 12 अगस्त से काम शुरू किया और 1700 से अधिक बंदर पकड़कर यमुनानगर के कलेसर में छोड़ने का दावा कर रही है। फर्म अभी तक 7 लाख की पेमेंट ले चुकी है जबकि करीब 3 लाख की पेमेंट प्रधान के साइन न करने पर अटकी है।

ईओ के जवाब के बाद होगी जांच

शिकायत मिली थी कि बंदर पकड़ने वाली दिशांत को ऑपरेटिव मल्टीपर्पज सोसायटी में ईओ के रिश्तेदार की फर्म है। जो म्यूनिसिपल कोड का उल्लंघन है। ईओ को पत्र जारी कर 5 दिन में शपथ पत्र के जरिये जवाब मांगा गया है। पूनम सैनी, चेयरपर्सन, नगर परिषद, जींद।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें