विचार विमर्श:ईओ साहब! कभी पटियाला चौक का भी दौरा करें, गंदगी के आलम दिखेगा

जींद2 घंटे पहले
डीआरडीए के सभागार में शनिवार शाम को सुशासन सहयोगी सुहिता दुग्गर ने शहर में स्वच्छता को लेकर नगर परिषद, व्यापारिक संगठनों व सामाजिक संगठनों की बैठक ली। इसमें शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए अपील की गई। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि सभी रोड की व्यापारिक व सामाजिक संगठनों की तालमेल कमेटियां बनाई जाएंगी, जो अपने सुझाव व शिकायतें प्रशासन को देंगी। इन सुझावों व शिकायतों पर प्रशासन तुरंत कार्रवाई करेगा। बैठक में सामाजिक व व्यापारिक संगठनों ने शहर में फैली गंदगी पर भी अपनी शिकायतें रखी।

पटियाला चौक निवासी जोधाराम ने ईओ से पूछा कि आपको 9 माह आए हुए हो चुके हैं। पटियाला चौक पर बहुत ज्यादा गंदगी रहती है। कभी वहां भी दौरा करके देखें, आपको गंदगी का आलम पता चल जाएगा। इस पर ईओ ने कहा मैं तो खुद वहीं का रहने वाला हूं। त्रिकोना पार्क बढ़िया बनाया गया है और सफाई भी की जाती है। इसी प्रकार से व्यापार मंडल जींद के प्रधान अनिल अग्रवाल ने सफीदों रोड की हालत बताई। उन्होंने कहा कि रोड तो बना दिया गया है, लेकिन काफी कच्चा हिस्सा है। वहां पर अब भी रोड़े पड़े हैं, जिससे हादसे होते रहते हैं।

बैठक में जींद विकास संगठन के प्रधान राजकुमार गोयल ने कहा कि आज तक किसी को टोल फ्री नंबर तक नहीं पता। यह भी जानकारी नहीं कि किस वार्ड में कितने कर्मचारी सफाई के लिए आएंगे। इसका सर्कुलर जारी होना चाहिए कि पता हो कि किस वार्ड में कब कितने कर्मचारी सफाई के लिए जाएंगे। यदि शिकायत करनी है तो किसे करें, उसका नंबर भी हर वार्ड में होना चाहिए। शहर के मुख्य मार्गों पर कूड़ा कलेक्शन सेंटर बना दिए, जिससे गंदगी सड़कों पर पड़ी रहती है। यह सुंदरता को ग्रहण लगा रहे हैं। इन्हें हटाया जाए।

बैठक में संगठनों ने पुरानी अनाज मंडी में स्थित पब्लिक टाॅयलेट पर चाय वाले द्वारा किए गए कब्जे की बात भी कही। इस पर अधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई की बात कही। बैठक में व्यापारिक संगठनों ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से स्पष्ट कहा कि बैठकें प्रशासन लेता रहता है, लेकिन जो सुझाव या शिकायतें दी जाती है, उन पर प्रशासन गंभीरता से काम नहीं करता। इसलिए सहयोग कैसे किया जाए? इस पर सुशासन सहयोग व अन्य अधिकारियों ने आश्वासन दिया कि प्रशासन का पूरा सहयोग मिलेगा। बैठक में मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षक अशोक सैनी, जींद विकास संगठन के प्रधान डॉ. राजकुमार गोयल, अनिल अग्रवाल, सुनील वशिष्ठ, नरेंद्र नाडा मौजूद रहे।

