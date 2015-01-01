पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिविल अस्पताल:ऑपरेशन थिएटर के मेंटेनेंस वर्क से अटके लोगों के आंखों के ऑपरेशन

जींद2 घंटे पहले
सिविल अस्पताल पुरानी बिल्डिंग में इन दिनों ऑपरेशन थिएटर में मेंटेनेंस वर्क चल रहा है। इसके चलते अस्पताल में आंखों के ऑपरेशन लंबे समय से बंद है। ऑपरेशन न होने के कारण मरीजों को दूसरे शहरों में जाकर ऑपरेशन करवाने पड़ रहे हैं। इससे लोग परेशान हैं।

अब सिविल अस्पताल पीएमओ ने ठेकेदार को जल्द ही मेंटेनेंस वर्क पूरा कर ऑपरेशन थिएटर हैंडओवर करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सिविल अस्पताल में पुरानी बिल्डिंग जिसमें आंखों का ऑपरेशन थिएटर भी शामिल है, में करीब डेढ़ साल पहले काम शुरू हुआ था। ठेकेदार द्वारा काम को लगातार न करने के कारण अभी तक भी यह पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। जब से अस्पताल में मेंटेनेंस वर्क शुरू हुआ तभी से अस्पताल में आंखों के ऑपरेशन नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

पहले हर सप्ताह होते थे 10 से 15 मरीजों के ऑपरेशन : इससे पहले सिविल अस्पताल में हर सप्ताह 10 से 15 मरीजों के ऑपरेशन किए जाते थे। लेकिन अब डेढ़ साल से एक भी मरीज का जींद सिविल अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन नहीं हुआ है।

हालांकि अस्पताल में इस समय कोई भी नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर नहीं है। लेकिन पहले नरवाना से एसएमओ डाॅ. देवेंद्र बिंदलिश मरीजों के ऑपरेशन के लिए हर सप्ताह जींद आते थे और अब भी यदि अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन थिएटर शुरू हो जाता है तो इस तरह की व्यवस्था की जा सकती है।

सिविल अस्पताल पुरानी बिल्डिंग में आंखों के ऑपरेशन थिएटर के मेंटेनेंस वर्क को जल्द पूरा करने के ठेकेदार को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। उम्मीद है कि अगले कुछ ही दिनों में बचा मेंटेनेंस वर्क पूरा हो जाएगा। मेंटेनेंस वर्क के चलते ही एक्स-रे लैब को नई बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। डाॅ. गोपाल गोयल, एसएमओ, सिविल अस्पताल जींद।

इधर, एक्स-रे अब होंगे नई बिल्डिंग में, फिजियोथैरेपी सेंटर आयुष बिल्डिंग में

सिविल अस्पताल पुरानी बिल्डिंग में चल रहे मेंटेनेंस वर्क के चलते जल्द ही एक्स-रे लैब को नई बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इसी तरह से नई बिल्डिंग में चल रहे फिजियोथैरेपी सेंटर को कुछ दिनों के लिए अस्पताल में आयुष विभाग के बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट किया जा सकता है।

इसको लेकर सोमवार को पीएमओ डाॅ. बिमला राठी व एसएमओ डाॅ. गोपाल गोयल आयुष बिल्डिंग का दौरा किया। अब आयुष विभाग के अधिकारियों से बातचीत कर फिजियोथैरेपी सेंटर को यहां शिफ्ट किया जा सकता है।

