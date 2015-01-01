पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:बिजली निगम कार्यालयों में बनेगी फैमिली आईडी, कनेक्शन के साथ किया जा रहा लिंक

जींद4 घंटे पहले
बिजली निगम के कार्यालय में फैमिली आईडी कार्ड भी बनवा सकेंगे। यह सुविधाएं शुरू कर दी गई है। जींद सर्कल में 12 कैश काउंटर पर फैमिली आईडी बनाने का काम शुरू हो चुका है। इसके साथ ही केवाईसी भी अपडेट किया जा रहा है। इस कार्य के लिए निगम ने 2-2 कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। निगम के अनुसार लोगों को अलग-अलग कार्यालय में चक्कर न काटने पड़े, इसलिए यह सुविधा शुरू की गई है।

शहरवासियों से आग्रह है कि कार्यालय में अपने बिजली से संबंधित काम कराने के साथ-साथ फैमिली आईडी कार्ड भी बनवाए। फैमिली आईडी बनवाने के लिए बिजली निगम के कर्मचारियों द्वारा जागरूक भी किया जा रहा है। ताकि उनकों फैमिली आईडी बनवाने का लाभ मिल सके। बिजली निगम में फैमिली आईडी खुद बनवाने का फैसला इसीलिए लिया कि केवाईसी के दौरान उपभोक्ताओं को आधार के साथ-साथ फैमिली आईडी मांग ली।

जिसके बाद काफ लोग ऐसे निकले जिनकी फैमिली आईडी नहीं थी। जिसके कारण उपभोक्ताओं की केवाईसी अपडेट करने में दिक्कत आ रही थी। जिसके बाद निगम ने फैसला किया कि बिजली निगम कार्यालयों में सब डिवीजन लेवल पर फैमिली आईडी बनवाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया।

बिजली बिल भरने गए उपभोक्ता के पास फैमिली आइडी नहीं है तो उनके कागजात लेकर वहीं मौके पर ही फैमिली आइडी बनाई जा रही है। इससे उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली के बिलों में मिलने वाली छूट का फायदा मिल सकेगा और निगम की तरफ कोई अन्य स्कीम होगी तो फैमिली आइडी के साथ अटैच अकाउंट नंबर सीधा लाभ मिल सकेगा।

