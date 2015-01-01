पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सिविल अस्पताल में वाहन खड़े करने काे बन रही चार पार्किंग

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • सिविल अस्पताल के मेंटेनेंस वर्क में ही शामिल किया गया है पार्किंग निर्माण कार्य, करीब 5 लाख होंगे खर्च

सिविल अस्पताल में आने वाले दिनों में चिकित्सकों, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों व अन्य लोगों को गाड़ियां पार्क करने में किसी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी। इसके लिए सिविल अस्पताल में अलग-अलग जगहों पर 4 पार्किंग बनाई जा रही हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी ठेकेदार द्वारा इन दिनों पार्किंग को बनाने का कार्य शुरू किया है। इसके लिए लोहे की एंगल लगाकर उन पर फाइबर डाला जाएगा। इस पर करीब 5 लाख रुपए की राशि खर्च होने का अनुमान है। अगले एक माह के अंदर सिविल अस्पताल में पार्किंग बनाने का काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

पीडब्ल्यूडी ठेकेदार करवा रहा है निर्माण: डाॅ. गोपाल
अस्पताल में पार्किंग पीडब्ल्यूडी ठेकेदार द्वारा बनाई जा रही हैं। इसके लिए मेंटेनेंस बजट में प्रावधान किया हुआ है। इनके निर्माण पर कितनी राशि खर्च होगी इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। पार्किंग बनने से चिकित्सकों, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को फायदा होगा। वे बारिश और तेज धूप में अपने वाहन पार्किंग में खड़े कर सकेंगे। इसके अलावा अस्पताल में जगह-जगह वाहनों के खड़ा करने से भी पार्किंग बनने के बाद छुटकारा मिलेगा। डाॅ. गोपाल गोयल, एसएमओ सिविल अस्पताल जींद।

मेंटेनेंस वर्क में शामिल है पार्किंग निर्माण

सिविल अस्पताल की पुरानी बिल्डिंग के मेंटेनेंस के लिए करीब दो साल पहले सरकार ने डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए का बजट जारी किया था। पिछले कई माह से पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा बिल्डिंग मेंटेनेंस वर्क करवाया जा रहा है। अब थोड़ा ही काम बचा हुआ है। इसी मेंटेनेंस वर्क में अस्पताल में पार्किंग बनाना शामिल किया गया था। इस पर अब ठेकेदारों द्वारा काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

बिल्डिंग के चारों ओर बन रही पार्किंग : सिविल अस्पताल में इन दिनों बिल्डिंग के चारों अाेर पार्किंग तैयार की जा रही है। इसके चलते अस्पताल आने वाले चिकित्सक किसी भी साइड अपनी गाड़ी खड़ी कर सकते हैं। नई बिल्डिंग में वार्डाें की साइड, इसके अलावा मेन गेट के सामने पुरानी बिल्डिंग के साथ लगती और पुरानी बिल्डिंग इमरजेंसी गेट के साथ पार्किंग बनाई जा रही है।

