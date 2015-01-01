पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कूड़ा उठान:जुलाना में 13 वार्डों के 5400 घरों से उठाया जाएगा कूड़ा, अब नए सिरे से जारी किया टेंडर

जींद3 घंटे पहले
जुलाना कस्बे में डोर टू डोर कूड़ा उठान का टेंडर इस माह पूरा होने का जा रहा है। हालांकि टेंडर की अवधि दो माह पहले ही खत्म हो चुकी थी, लेकिन चुनाव के चलते इसे दो माह आगे बढ़ा दिया गया था। अब यह अवधि भी इसी माह पूरी होने जा रही है। इसके लिए जुलाना नगर पालिका अधिकारियों ने अपनी तैयारी करके नया टेंडर जारी कर दिया है।

नया टेंडर लगभग 9 लाख 90 हजार रुपए सालाना का है। चार दिसंबर को टेंडर की टेक्निकल बिड ओपन दी जाएगी। जुलाना में कुल 13 वार्ड आते हैं। इन 13 वार्डों में 5400 मकान, दुकान आदि हैं। जुलाना कस्बे की आबादी लगभग 19827 है। इन सभी 13 वार्डों में फिलहाल 12 रिक्शा और दो ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों के जरिये कूड़ा उठाने का काम किया जा रहा था।

फिलहाल जिस फर्म के पास यह टेंडर था, उसकी अवधि सितंबर में पूरी हो चुकी है, लेकिन बरोदा उप चुनाव के चलते इस टेंडर को दो माह के लिए आगे बढ़ा दिया था।अब यह नवंबर में खत्म होने वाला है। ऐसे में नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों ने नए सिरे से नया टेंडर जारी कर दिया है ताकि आगे किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत नहीं आए।

सांसद कौशिक ने बैठक में उठाया था सफाई का मुद्दा
जुलाना में सफाई व्यवस्था का मुद्दा सोनीपत से सांसद रमेशचंद्र कौशिक ने जिला विकास समन्वय एवं निगरानी समिति की बैठक में उठाया था। सांसद ने कहा था कि जुलाना में सफाई व्यवस्था का बुरा हाल है। सांसद ने अधिकारियों से पूछा था कि जुलाना में कितने वाहन सफाई के लिए लगे हुए हैं। इस पर अधिकारियों ने बताया था कि 12 रिक्शा और दो ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली हैं। इस पर सांसद ने कहा था कि उन्हें तो दौरे के दौरान केवल 4 ही रिक्शा नजर आई थी।

डीसी ने एसडीएम की लगाई थी ड्यूटी
सांसद द्वारा सफाई का मुद्दा उठाए जाने के बाद डीसी डॉ. आदित्य दहिया ने इस मामले की जांच की जिम्मेदारी एसडीएम राजेश कुमार की लगाई थी और कहा था कि वह इस मामले को देखेंगे। यदि वाहन पूरे नहीं मिले तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

