पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केस दर्ज:संदिग्ध हालात में युवती और नाबालिग लड़की लापता

जींद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव से 21 वर्षीय युवती संदिग्ध हालात में घर से लापता हो गई। सदर थाना पुलिस ने परिजनों की शिकायत पर अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। सदर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव के व्यक्ति ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसकी 20 वर्षीय बेटी 19 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे अचानक घर से चली गई। उसको आसपास और रिश्तेदारी भी में ढूंढा, लेकिन कहीं सुराग नहीं लगा।

उसने आरोप लगाया कि उसकी बेटी का किसी ने अपहरण कर लिया है। जांच अधिकारी एचसी महिंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने इस मामले में अज्ञात के खिलाफ अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर युवती की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। इधर, सदर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव के व्यक्ति ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि 22 नवंबर की रात को उसकी 16 वर्षीय बेटी खाना खाकर अपने कमरे में सो गई थी।

उसके बाद वह अपने कमरे में नहीं मिली। परिजनों ने बेटी को आसपास और रिश्तेदारियों में भी पता किया, लेकिन कहीं भी उसका सुराग नहीं लगा। बाद में पता चला कि उसकी बेटी को घर से अज्ञात व्यक्ति रात करीब साढ़े 10 बजे ले गया है। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई प्रेमस्वरूप ने बताया कि पुलिस ने इस मामले में अज्ञात के खिलाफ अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें