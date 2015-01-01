पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:किनाना में बीएसएनएल एक्सचेंज से सामान चोरी

जींद2 घंटे पहले
गांव किनाना में बीएसएनएल एक्सचेंज से हजारों रुपए का सामान चोरी हो गया। चोरी की वारदात का अगले दिन पता चला, जब एक्सचेंज के गेट का ताला टूटा हुआ मिला। सदर थाना पुलिस ने इस मामले में सुपरवाइजर की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। बीएसएनएल के सुपरवाइजर प्रवीण कुमार ने सदर थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह बीएसएनएल एक्सचेंज किनाना में डीसी रेट पर सुपरवाइजर पद पर कार्यरत है।

7 नवंबर की शाम को वह और अन्य कर्मचारी अपना काम-काज निपटाकर एक्सचेंज को बंद करके अपने-अपने घर चले गए। अगले दिन जब वह एक्सचेंज पहुंचे तो देखा कि गेट का ताला टूटा हुआ है। अंदर जाकर देखने पर 600 एएच बैट्री बैंक, जेनरेटर बैट्री, एसी के पार्ट्स, जेनरेटर गायब था।

जांच अधिकारी एएसआई नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि किनाना स्थित बीएसएनएल एक्सचेंज में 7 नवंबर रात को चोरी की वारदात होने की शिकायत आई थी। जिस पर पुलिस ने मौके पर जाकर मुआयना कर चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

