राजनीति:सरकार चाहती किसानों का फायदा हो और आमदनी बढ़े : बीरेंद्र

जींदएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ने किसानों से आहवान किया कि वह खुद को इस बार लुटने नहीं दें और शोषण को सहन नहीं करें। सरकार भी यह चाहती है कि किसान का फायदा हो और उसकी आमदनी बढ़े। वह शनिवार को जाट धर्मशाला में दीनबंधु छोटूराम की प्रतिमा के अनावरण के मौके पर लोगों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि दीनबंधु छोटूराम ने 80 साल पहले किसानों को आर्थिक शोषण से मुक्ति दिलवाई थी। आज फिर किसान अपने शोषण के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ रहा है और उन्होंने लड़ाई लड़ रहे किसानों से आहवान किया कि इस बार खुद को मत लुटने देना।

किसान को अब लड़ाई देश की जीडीपी में अपनी हिस्सेदारी के लिए लड़नी होगी। यह लड़ाई लोकतांत्रिक और शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से लड़ी जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि दीनबंधु ने किसानों को उनकी जमीनों का मालिकाना हक दिलवाया था। 80 साल बाद किसान को फिर आंदोलन करना पड़ रहा है तो कारण यह है कि खेती किसान के लिए फायदे का सौदा नहीं रह गई है। बीरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार ने किसानों की आय बढ़ाने के लिए मंडी से बाहर जिन एफपीओ का गठन किया है, उनमें खेती करने वाले सही किसान हों।

यही किसान कृषि उत्पादों की ट्रेडिंग भी करें। ऐसा करके ही किसानों के लिए खेती को मुनाफे का सौदा बनाया जा सकता है। इस मौके पर भिवानी-महेंद्रगढ़ के सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह, जाट धर्मार्थ सभा के प्रधान वजीर सिंह, देवव्रत ढांडा मौजूद थे। पूर्व केंद्रीय इस्पात मंत्री चौधरी बीरेंद्र सिंह को किसानों ने विरोध स्वरूप काले झंडे दिखाते हुए सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

किसानों द्वारा अचानक किए गए इस विरोध से वहां खड़ी पुलिस हक्का-बक्का रह गई। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री इस कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने के बाद जैसे ही जाट धर्मशाला से बाहर निकले, वैसे किसानों ने अपने हाथों में काले झंडे लहराने शुरू कर दिये। किसान नेता वीरभान ढुल ने कहा कि तीन काले कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने निर्णय लिया था कि भाजपा नेता जहां-जहां जाएंगे, उनका काले झंडे दिखाकर विरोध किया जाएगा।

