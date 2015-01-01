पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्याख्यान:हैकर फर्जी बैंक कॉल कर अकाउंट से निकाल सकते हैं पैसे, सचेत रहने की जरूरत : प्रो. एसएन पांडा

जींद3 घंटे पहले
सीआरएसयू के कंप्यूटर साइंस एवं एप्लीकेशन विभाग की ओर से बढ़ते हुए साइबर क्राइम को देखते हुए जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए व्याख्यान का आयोजन किया। यह कार्यक्रम व्याख्यान ऑनलाइन माध्यम से गूगल मीट पर हुआ। इसमें विश्वविद्यालय के विभिन्न संकायों से शिक्षकों एवं विद्यार्थियों ने हिस्सा लिया। व्याख्यान का उद्घाटन डीन ऑफ एकेडमिक अफेयर्स प्रोफेसर एसके सिन्हा द्वारा किया गया।

चितकारा यूनिवर्सिटी राजपुरा पंजाब से डीन रिसर्च प्रोफेसर एसएन पांडा ने बताया कि इंटरनेट ऑनलाइन माध्यम से कार्य करना समय की मांग है परंतु इंटरनेट हैकर हमारी ईमेल बैंक अकाउंट आदि को हैक कर लेते हैं। उनसे सावधान होने की जरूरत है। जिसमें वह हैकर हमारी जानकारी को या तो फेरबदल कर देते हैं या उसे चोरी कर उसको मिटा देते हैं। हैकर फर्जी बैंक कॉल कर हमसे ईमेल मैसेज या हमारे एटीएम का नंबर पूछ कर हमारे अकाउंट से पैसे निकाल सकते हैं। ऐसे लोगों को फोन पर किसी प्रकार की जानकारी हमें नहीं देनी चाहिए।

उन्होंने बताया कि कोई भी हैकर कितना भी होशियार क्यों न हो कोई न कोई सबूत छोड़ देता है, जिससे तो पकड़ में आ जाते हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर हमें किसी भी प्रकार की आपत्तिजनक सामग्री को नहीं डालना चाहिए और न ही शेयर करना चाहिए। जिससे हमारे ऊपर भी भारतीय दंड संहिता में साइबर अपराधों का प्रावधान हो सकता है। विश्वविद्यालय कुलसचिव प्रोफेसर राजेश पुनिया ने कहा कि इस तरह के व्याख्यान हमारे ज्ञान एवं जानकारी में वृद्धि करते हैं जिससे हम अन्य लोगों को भी जागरूक कर सकते हैं। कार्यक्रम संयोजक डॉ. अनुपम भाटिया ने विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन मौजूद रहे।

खाली सीटों पर अब 5 दिसंबर तक दाखिला, निदेशालय ने बढ़ाई तिथि

जिले के कई कॉलेजों में अब भी सीटें खाली रह गई हैं। ऐसे में विद्यार्थी चाहें तो दाखिला ले सकते हैं। सीटें खाली रहने के चलते उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय ने भी दाखिले की तिथि बढ़ाकर 5 दिसंबर कर दी गई है। अब खाली रही सीटों पर फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग के जरिये 5 दिसंबर तक दाखिला मिल सकेगा। जिन कॉलेजों में सीटें खाली पड़ी हैं, उनकी डिटेल मुख्यालय को भी भेज दी गई है। साथ ही खाली सीटों पर फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग के जरिये दाखिला प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी। पहले फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग की अंतिम तिथि 20 नवंबर थी, जिसे अब बढ़ाकर 5 दिसंबर किया गया है। जिले के चार कॉलेजों में भी कई सीटें खाली हैं। कुछ कॉलेजों में केवल कैटेगरी में ही सीटें खाली बची हुई हैं।

