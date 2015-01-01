पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऑनलाइन संगोष्ठी:प्राचीन भारत में विद्यार्थियों के कौशल दक्षता को दिया जाता था महत्व

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के अवसर पर उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय के निर्देश पर राजकीय महाविद्यालय पिल्लूखेड़ा में ऑनलाइन संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें विश्वकर्मा दक्षता विश्वविद्यालय गुरुग्राम से प्रोफेसर ऋषिपाल अधिष्ठाता मानविकी संकाय मुख्य अतिथि, सीआरएसयू की अंग्रेजी विभाग एवं अधिष्ठाता छात्र कल्याण संकाय डॉ. ज्योति श्योराण विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में शामिल हुए।

गोष्ठी की अध्यक्षता महाविद्यालय प्राचार्य डॉ. मंजूलता रेढू ने की। इस अवसर पर प्रो. ऋषिपाल ने कहा कि प्राचीन भारत में ऐसी शिक्षा पद्धति प्रचलित थी, जिसमें विद्यार्थियों के कौशल दक्षता को अधिक महत्व दिया जाता था, लेकिन ब्रिटिश साम्राज्य के अधीन आने के बाद अंग्रेजों ने भारत की इस गौरवशाली प्राचीन शिक्षा पद्धति को नष्ट कर दिया गया। प्रोफेसर ऋषिपाल ने हमारे वेदों के महत्व पर भी प्रकाश डाला और नवीन शिक्षा नीति के विषय में अपने विचारों से महाविद्यालय की छात्राओं का ज्ञान वर्धन किया।

डॉ. ज्योति श्योराण ने कहा कि आज के इस विशेष दिन इस विशेष वेबिनार का आयोजन कर उन्होंने आज के दिन की गरिमा को बहुत उन्नत किया है। प्राचार्य एवं आयोजन की अध्यक्ष डॉ. मंजूलता रेढू ने कहा कि आज राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस का गौरव हमारे भारतवर्ष के प्रथम शिक्षा मंत्री के जन्मदिवस के उपलक्ष्य में स्थापित हुए विशेष दिवस के कारण राष्ट्रीय गरिमा की अभिवृद्धि रूप में है। वेबिनार में प्रो. दीपक कुमार, देवेंद्र कुमार, सुरक्षा शर्मा, बबीता पवार, प्रदीप कुमार, संजय कुमार, ग्रीन कुमार, विकास, यशपाल मौजूद रहे।

बीएसएनल में हाई स्पीड एफटीटीएच ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान की शुरुआत

बीएसएनल वाणिज्य क्षेत्र के महाप्रबंधक सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि बीएसएनल में हाई स्पीड एफटीटीएच ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान की शुरुआत जींद, सफीदों व नरवाना में की गई है। ग्राहकों के लिए तीन हाई स्पीड एफटीटीएच ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पेश किए हैं। 799 रुपए में प्रतिमाह 3300 जीबी डाटा 100 एमबीपीएस की हाई स्पीड के साथ वह अनलिमिटेड वॉयस कॉल लोकल और एसटीडी, 999 रुपए में प्रतिमाह 3300 जीबी डाटा 200 एमबीपीएस हाई स्पीड के साथ वह अनलिमिटेड वॉयस कॉल लोकल और एसटीडी कॉल व अतिरिक्त लाभ और 1499 रुपए में प्रतिमाह 4000 जीबी डाटा 300 एमबीपीएस की हाई स्पीड के साथ वह अनलिमिटेड वॉयस कॉल लोकल और एसटीडी व अतिरिक्त लाभ की कीमत के प्लान मिलेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें