पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गिरफ्तार करने की कवायद:हत्या, लूट, डकैती के मामलों में वांछित 4 बदमाशों पर पुलिस ने रखा 25-25 हजार का इनाम

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

जींद, कैथल, भिवानी सहित अन्य जिलों में लूट, हत्या, डकैती व हत्या के प्रयास के कई मामलों में वांछित 4 बदमाशों पर पुलिस ने 25-25 हजार रुपए का इनाम रखा है। डीआईजी ओमप्रकाश नरवाल ने बताया कि पुलिस ने विभिन्न आपराधिक मामलों में वांछित खरकरामजी निवासी सुनील उर्फ शीला, कैथल जिले के पाई निवासी नवीन उर्फ बब्बल, सोनीपत जिले के बिटाना निवासी संजीत उर्फ सचिन व शामलोकलां निवासी शिवम पर 25-25 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया है।

इन अपराधियों को पकड़वाने में जो मदद करेगा या फिर इनकी कोई सूचना देगा उसे पुलिस 25 हजार का इनाम देगी। सूचना देने वाले का नाम पता गुप्त रखा जाएगा। कोई भी व्यक्ति एसएचओ सदर, डिटेक्टिव स्टाफ, सीआईए स्टाफ या फिर एएसपी अजीत सिंह शेखावत को फोन कर सूचना दे सकता है।

खरकरामजी में सुनील और संजीत ने की थी फायरिंग

बता दें कि 15 दिन पहले ही सुनील व संजीत ने खरकरामजी गांव में कई जगहों पर फायरिंग की थी। जबकि युवक लीलिमा को गोली मारी थी। इसी तरह से करीब 3 माह पहले दोनों आरोपियों ने खरकरामजी गांव में गतौली निवासी सुमित की गोली मारकर हत्या की थी।

इसके अलावा भी दोनों पर कई हत्या, लूट डकैती के विभिन्न पुलिस थानों में केस दर्ज हैं। नवीन उर्फ बब्बल और शामलोकलांं निवासी पर लूट, हत्या के कई थानों में केस दर्ज हैं जो अभी तक पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें