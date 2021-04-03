पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:जिले में दिनभर रुक-रुक कर बूंदाबांदी, कई क्षेत्रों में गिरे ओले, आज भी बारिश की संभावना

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते बुधवार रात से जिले में शुरू हुआ बूंदाबांदी का सिलसिला गुरुवार दिनभर जारी रहा। इस दौरान कई जगहों पर हल्की बारिश भी हुई और ओलों की हल्की बौछार पड़ी। वहीं दिनभर चली 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की स्पीड से हवा ने लोगों को फिर से ठंड अहसास करा दिया है। पिछले तीन-चार दिनों से बढ़ रहे तापमान में अब फिर से गिरावट आएगी। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि शुक्रवार को बादल छाए रहने और कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश व बूंदाबांदी होने की संभावना है।

जिले में बुधवार रात को ही मौसम खराब हो गया था। इस दौरान जींद शहर सहित कई जगहों पर काफी देर तक बूंदाबांदी हुई। इसके बाद गुरुवार सुबह भी कुछ देर के लिए धूप निकली और फिर से बादल छा गए। इस दौरान कई जगहों पर तेज हवा के साथ बूंदाबांदी हुई। दिन भर कभी धूप निकल रही थी तो बादल छा रहे थे और बूंदाबांदी हो रही थी।

लाभ की बूंद: रबी फसलों को हुआ फायदा, सिंचाई की होगी बचत

जिले में हुई बूंदाबांदी से रबी की गेहूं, सरसों व अन्य फसलों को काफी फायदा हुआ है। इससे किसानों की सिंचाई की बचत हुई है। वहीं पिछले दिनों से लगातार बढ़ रहे तापमान में बूंदाबांदी के बाद गिरावट आने से भी गेहूं की फसल को काफी फायदा होगा। बदले मौसम के मिजाज किसान काफी खुश हैं।

सुबह पड़ेगी धुंध

^पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते शुक्रवार काे भी बादलवाई रहने और बूंदाबांदी की संभावना है। इस दौरान तापमान में कमी आएगी और ठंड में फिर से बढ़ोतरी होगी। 6 फरवरी से मौसम साफ होने और सुबह धुंध पड़ने की संभावना है।

डाॅ. मदनलाल खीचड़, इंचार्ज कृषि मौसम विभाग एचएयू हिसार।

अलेवा : तेज हवाओं के साथ हुई बारिश से गेहूं की फसल बिछी

अलेवा | क्षेत्र के कई गांवाें में बुधवार देर रात को तेज हवाओं के साथ हुई बारिश के साथ हल्की ओलावृष्टि हुई। इससे खेतों में बिजाई की गई गेहूं की फसल बिछ गई है। मौसम में बदलाव होने के साथ ठंडक में भी बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। गुरुवार को भी दिनभर रुक-रुककर हल्की बारिश होती रही। बारिश गेहूं की फसल के लिए फायदेमंद होगी और सब्जियों काे नुकसान हाेगा।

जुलाना : दो ट्रांसफार्मरों पर गिरी आसमानी बिजली

जुलाना | जुलाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। इसके बाद मौसम में ठंड बढ़ गई। इस दौरान जुलाना की आदर्श काॅलोनी व बीडीपीओ ऑफिस के पास दो ट्रांसफार्मरों पर आसमानी बिजली गिर गई। इससे बिजली गुल हो गई। बिजली कर्मचारियों ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए एक घंटे में ही बिजली बहाल कर दी।

विक्रम मलिक, नरेश, अमित, कर्मबीर, दिलबाग, गोविंद व सोनू ने बताया कि बूंदाबांदी से गेहूं व हरे चारे की फसल को फायदा हुआ है। गेहूं व हरे चारे की फसल को पानी की आवश्यकता थी। मौसम ज्यादा गर्म रहने से गेहूं की फसल का फेलाव बंद हो गया था। मौसम में अब ठंड बढ़ने से गेहूं की फसल अच्छी होगी।

उचाना : सुबह बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि

उचाना | गुरुवार अलसुबह हुई बारिश के साथ हल्की ओलावृष्टि से कई गांवों में सरसों की फसल को नुकसान हुआ है। उचाना कलां, बुडायन गांव के अलावा कई गांवों में सरसों की फसल को नुकसान हुआ। किसान रोहताश, अनूप, बलजीत, रघुबीर ने बताया कि गुरुवार को सुबह हुई बारिश के साथ हल्के ओले पड़े। अब तक सरसों की फसल के लिए मौसम अनुकूल रहने से बंपर फसल होने की उम्मीद किसानों को थी लेकिन ओलावृष्टि से सरसों की फसल को नुकसान हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें